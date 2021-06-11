Dr Nefarious is the main antagonist of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. You will have to face the Evil Doctor, once as ratchet and once as Rivet. In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Dr Nefarious Boss guide we will go through both boss fights with Dr Nefarious and tell you exactly how you can beat him in by providing tips and strategies.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Dr Nefarious Boss

The boss fight encounter with Dr. Nefarious in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is fairly easy and serves as a sort of tutorial boss. However, the second one is a bit more challenging and can give you a hard time if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Note that here we’ve detailed the encounters with Dr nefarious and not his dimensional counterpart, Emperor Nefarious. For that fight, check out our other guide here.

First Encounter

The first-ever boss you face will Dr Nefarious himself, piloting a flying robot that has machine guns! The boss will use laser and machine gun against you. To avoid the laser, you need to dodge out of the way by pressing L+X+X (an on-screen prompt will help you out).

To help him in the fight, the doctor will also send toads and then Amoeboids from dimensional rifts. When he does this, he will himself take some steps back and you must focus on these creatures then. Finally use whatever weapons you have, avoid the lasers and projectiles and you will defeat him once

Second Encounter

For the second encounter, you will be playing as Rivet. This time there will be different phases of fight the arenas will change too as Nefarious teleports.

Dodge and shoot the boss to bring him down to 80% health. At this point, he will open a portal dragging you in with him. You’ll now have to slide along rains and avoid obstacles. When this ends, you’ll be thrown into another boss arena.

In this arena, use the same strategy as before and wait bring his health down to 50%. The wily doctor will teleport again. This time he will be relying on organic dragon-like creature called Grunthor for his defense.

The creature dashes forward and attacks to dodge those and fight back. Use the weapons you have to constantly damage it which dodging. When the Grunthor is defeated, the Boss will start fighting again.

At 25% health you’re back to the first arena. Again, same strategy. Strafe, shoot, dodge and watch out for the occasional robot. No more teleports this time, Dr Nefarious will go down!