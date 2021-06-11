This Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart CraiggerBear Locations guide is for all the trophy hunters out there who want to know the locations of all the cuddly bear collectibles scattered throughout the game to honor an artist, Craig Goodman, who worked at Insomniac before his passing in 2019.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart CraiggerBear Locations

We will be helping you find all of the CraiggerBear collectibles to unlock the ‘UnBEARably Awesome’ and ‘Its So Fluffy!’ trophies in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. Unlike other collectibles, the CraiggerBears don’t offer any in-game rewards or get marked on your map. However, they are pretty much on the main path so finding them shouldn’t be difficult.

There are a total of 9 CraiggerBears in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and they are spread across different planets in the game. We will be pinpointing the locations of all of them.

Corson V Nefarious City CraiggerBear

The first CraiggerBear is located on the Corson V planet. You need to go where the Club Nefarious is and look at the stalls in that area. The bear is on the counter of a shop directly opposite the Club. Collecting this bear will unlock the ‘Its So Fluffy!’ trophy for you.

Sargasso Outpost L51 CraiggerBear

The second CraiggerBear is on the Sargasso planet. It is very easy to find. Just head on over to Rivet’s Hideout and you can find the CraiggerBear chilling there on the couch near her television.

Scarstu Debris Field CraiggerBear

The third CraiggerBear is located on the Scarstu Debris Field. You need to go to Zurkie’s place and then go to the reception of the nightclub. You can find the CraiggerBear on the left of the attendant.

Savali CraiggerBear

Go to the Savali planet and head to the south side of the planet. You need to go to the bottom right of the planet and this area can be easily accessed when completing the Gauntlet of Trials.

During the trials, stop next to the first checkpoint and turn around to reach the place that has some pots and offerings. You can find the bear sitting among those pots.

Blizar Prime CraiggerBear

The fifth CraiggerBear is on the Blizar Prime planet at the Blizon Mines area. This one is located at the start of the planet, near the dimension crystal, you interacted with. There is a heap of trash near the crystal and the CraiggerBear is right there in that pile of trash.

Torren IV CraiggerBear

The sixth CraiggerBear is on the Torren IV planet. Go to the market area of the planet and look around the stall that has televisions on display. You can find the bear on that counter.

Cordelion CraiggerBear

The seventh CraiggerBear is located on the Cordelion planet in your story path. You need to go to the outpost and hit the crystal there to switch to the ice dimension. Then, slide down the frozen path until you reach the east side and find the CraiggerBear buried in a pile of snow. This one can be a bit difficult to spot so keep your eyes peeled.

Ardolis Pirate Base CraiggerBear

Head to the Ardolis planet and go to the amusement park. You will need to complete the Pirate Trials for this bear. Turn the lever in the center of the room to open a door that has a Robot Pirate Helmet and the CraiggerBear next to a treasure chest on the sand.

Viceron Zordoom Prison CraiggerBear

The ninth and final CraiggerBear is on the Viceron planet. You need to go to the Zordoom prison area open them. To the right of the door opening mechanism, you will see the bear on a long bench in a prison cell. The area might be dimly lit so keep your eyes peeled.

Once you’ve collected all nine of these CraiggerBears, you will unlock the ‘unBEARably Awesome’ trophy.