Tips for Playing As Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

The INTERmission DLC for FF7 Remake is finally out along with a new playable character. Players can finally experience the remake on the PS5 and what’s more, is they can also play with a new character named Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode Intermission. This Yuffie Tips guide will help you with some gameplay tips about the new character in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Yuffie Tips

Yuffie uses her own version of elemental ninjutsu, she can switch her affinity between fire, ice, lightning, and wind. That means you don’t have to use elemental Materia on her, instead, it will be better to focus on Materia for stat-boosting and abilities that increase her combat options.

Combos and Synergy with Yuffie

A cool combo you can do with Yuffie and Sonon is using L2 trigger to engage synergy. This causes them to do a special combo attack that helps in staggering your enemies. And using Synergy extremely slows down your ATB gauge regeneration. So, make effective use of the time between Synergies.

Yuffie and Sonon; Yuffie’s Companion

Yuffie has cool tricks up her sleeve and she packs a punch, but she isn’t very strong and can be easily overwhelmed. Fortunately for us, Yuffie has a companion along for the journey, Sonon who is pretty strong and can take hits in her stead.

Equipping him with Provoke Materia or using his Incite (active for three attacks) ability will allow him to draw attention towards himself and away from Yuffie in a pinch. Be careful though, it may not work on more powerful enemies who might resist the effects of these abilities.

Other Stuff and More DLC Content

You may have seen Yuffie with her large shuriken, well tossing the shuriken isn’t only good for battles. There may be containers and items around the city out of reach that you can hit and get using your shuriken.

To start playing Fort Condor games you first have to play the tutorial against Polk, this will make all other challengers appear on the map, as you defeat them more will unlock.

You’ll be playing the newly added Fort Condor in FFVII Remake a lot. Some handy things to know are:

Ranged units get a bonus against defense units

Defense units get a bonus against vanguard/attack units

Vanguard units get a bonus against ranged units

The board you choose will determine the ATB charges and Materia available to you.

Doing side quests will award you with some cool stuff. Like completing the Happy Turtle series unlocks new units and boards for Fort Condor.

Fort Candor has ranks of enemies, defeating all rank 1 enemies unlocks rank 2 enemies. Keep progressing and you may even face off against familiar characters like Jessie.

That was all for our tips and guides to playing Yuffie in the new FF7 Remake INTERmission available DLC.