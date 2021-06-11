Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale Mode Arrives In 2022, Claims Leaker

It turns out that a Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode does exist but which will not be officially announced anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known leaker Tom Henderson stated that developer DICE has indeed been working on a battle royale mode but which will arrive for Battlefield 2042 somewhere in 2022.

Henderson has been leaking details about the new Battlefield game for months now, all of which were proven to be accurate when the official reveal took place a few days back. There hence stands enough reason to believe his claims about a Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode coming post-release.

Next year — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 11, 2021

Battlefield 2042 has no single-player campaign. The game will instead release with three multiplayer modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and a mysterious third mode.

All-Out Warfare will be the core large-scale Battlefield experience while Hazard Zone has been described as a squad-based multiplayer experience with high-stakes which might possibly dwell into smaller close-quarters action.

The third “redacted” mode will be revealed next month but which publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has categorically stated to not be battle royale. Furthermore, developer DICE has also noted that there is no Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode currently in the works, at least not “within the launch scope.”

It goes without saying that the new Battlefield game needs to have a battle royale mode to compete with Call of Duty: Warzone which has already crossed 100 million active players worldwide.

It was hence presumed that EA will be strongly considering the opportunity. However, for whatever reason, EA has decided to not take advantage of the 2021 holiday season by pushing a Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode. The publisher will apparently be doing that somewhere in 2022, perhaps after ensuring stability of its online infrastructure.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.