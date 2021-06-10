Xbox Game Studios To Release New First-Party Games Every Quarter

Microsoft remains committed to the expansion of its first-party portfolio, now more than ever with new acquisitions joining the Xbox Game Studios family.

According to a roadmap highlighted for the future of Xbox gaming earlier today, Microsoft has set an ambitious goal to release “at least one new first-party game” as part of Xbox Game Pass every single quarter.

This is not the first time Microsoft has set such a goal. Releasing new first-party Xbox games on a quarterly basis was a major business model accompanying the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

The recommitment works to give continued assurances for new games on not just Xbox consoles but also PC and that too with each first-party game releasing as part of Xbox Game Pass on day one.

There are now nearly two dozen studios under the Xbox Game Studios banner, all of which are currently working on new projects (both announced and unannounced) across multiple genres.

“Role playing games, shooters, strategy titles, adventure games, and more are all being built by our first party teams to ensure that there is a steady stream of compelling exclusive content to explore,” stated Microsoft.

In a press briefing earlier today, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, stated that Microsoft will keep focusing on releasing first-party Xbox games across Xbox consoles and PC as well as for cloud gaming.

He added that there is “another amazing slate of Xbox Game Studios games and Bethesda games” in the works for next year, and which will utilize Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere to ensure simultaneous releases across all platforms at a cheap subscription price.

Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The parent holding company, as well as all of its publishing and development studios, are now part of Xbox Game Studios.

Industry-leading publishers and developers like Bethesda Softworks, known for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises; id Software, known for the Doom, Wolfenstein, and Rage franchises; Arkane Studios, known for the Dishonored and Prey franchises; and Tango Gameworks, known for The Evil Within franchise, among others; are all working on first-party Xbox content.

It hence becomes clear how Microsoft has been sitting on numerous unannounced first-party games and which will help address a lackluster first-party library from the previous Xbox One generation.