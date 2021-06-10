Xbox Boss Calls Out PlayStation Over Its PC Releases

Microsoft rightly believes that Sony Interactive Entertainment could do better when it comes to releasing PlayStation games on PC.

Speaking during a press briefing (via TheVerge) earlier today, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, reminded everyone that Microsoft remains as “the only platform shipping games on console, PC, and cloud simultaneously.”

He also threw a couple of jabs at Sony for not only taking years to release its console games on PC but also charging players twice for the same game.

“Others bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware up front, but then charging them a second time to play on PC,” said Spencer without naming Sony or PlayStation but making it obvious.

Microsoft banks on its Xbox Play Anywhere program to simultaneously release games across multiple platforms. A game under the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative has to be only purchased once on either Xbox consoles or Windows 10 PC to receive the other platform version of the game for free. The added advantage of cross-platform support further ensures that players can transfer their progress and pick up the game on one platform from exactly where they left on the other.

Sony however remains to announce an Xbox Play Anywhere-like program for PlayStation. Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and even Death Stranding which was console-exclusive, were all released on PC after a significant wait. Those who already owned the games on their PlayStation consoles had to purchase them again if they wanted to play them on PC.

Spencer further added that Microsoft sees “continued growth on PC next year though another amazing slate of Xbox Game Studios games and Bethesda games coming to PC, while at the same time, Game Pass on PC will be a critical part of our Windows gaming strategy.”

Microsoft has already established itself as one of the biggest third-party publishers on Steam. Sony has only just started but has made a commitment to explore more opportunities to bring some of its PlayStation exclusives to PC during the ongoing PlayStation 5 console generation.