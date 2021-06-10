In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 NPC Locations guide, we will take a look at all the characters and NPCs locations in Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2. We will discuss the location of each of them step by step so that it is very easy for you to find them. Let’s get started:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 NPC Locations

The new NPCs have been dispatched on the map for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Some of them might be the ones you are familiar with but most of them are new. There are a total of seventeen NPCs on the map, so be prepared to track them down.

However, it is not difficult to find them in this season as compared to the previous one. Chances are that you might have even found one or two without even trying. But if you have not, we are here to help.

Why Find NPCs in Fortnite?

Each NPC has something to offer. It can be an item or a service that will help you out during the game. You may also need to specifically find some NPCs in the game for the completion of some missions. It is also sort of a collection to have met all of the NPCs.

There might be more NPCs added to the map later on but there is no confirmation yet. Here is the list of all the NPCs that are present in Fortnite till now:

Abstrakt

You can find this NPC in Retail Ro. For that, you will have to go to the right side of the building. Break the area between the two shelf stacks. You will find Abstrakt behind them.

Guggimon

After getting to Lockie’s Lighthouse, you will see a house in the Northeast. Turn left from this house and you will find Guggimon.

Sunny

You will have to go to Believer Beach in order to find Sunny on the Pier.

Bunker Jonsey

Go to Misty Meadows then head in the southwest direction. You will find Bunker Jonsey inside the log cabin which is the closest to the mountain.

Bushranger

For this NPC you will have to go to Risky Reels and you will find him on the river bedside.

Dreamflower

Go to the southeast direction from Believer Beach. After that go to the Flopper Pond and you will find him there.

Joey

This NPC is easy to find. Just go to Dirty Docks and you will find him. He will be on the backside of the blue container beside a truck.

Hayseed

Go to the steel farm and inside the red house. You will find Hayseed on the stairs.

Marigold

Head to Lazy Lake to find this NPC and head inside the exposed brick house with the little pool in the front. You will find Marigold there.

Maven

Go to Dinky Dish and go inside the base there. Head inside the building with the Helipad. You will find Maven on the first floor.

Rick Sanchez

In order to find Rick head to Definate Dish and go inside the building to the southwest of the Dish. Go upstairs and you will find Rick.

Riot

Riot is also very easy to find. Just head to the Steel Bridge, and you will find him there.

Rook

For this one, head to the Dockside Dish. GO up the stairs next to the truck and keep going up. Drop down to the balcony on the north side. Break the glass window and enter. You will find Rook there.

Special Forces

You will have to find the secret underground bunker in the Catty Corner to find Special Forces. He will be right outside the bunker.

Swamp Stalker

Go to Slurpy Swamp and use the jump pad next to the dish. Jump and head south East. You will find Swamp Stalker NPC next to a wooden Cabin there.

Doctor Sloane

Head to the underground Corny Complex to find this NPC and you will find a lot of enemies to take out there. Take them out and you are done.