Chivalry 2 Matchmaking Failure, Login Errors and Fixes

The long-awaited Chivalry 2, the amazing PvP medieval slash fest is out! However, the launch comes with some networking errors causing much frustration. Don’t worry, however, as this guide will help you troubleshoot the most common errors you’ll come across in Chivalry 2 and detail fixes for them.

Chivalry 2 Errors and Fixes

Most of Chivalry 2’s issues relate to not being able to enter a multiplayer match and while sometimes it can be a server end issue, fixes can still be tried from the player end.

The Log in Error and the Matchmaking failure are the most common and frustrating one, but we happen to have potential solutions to these as explained below.

Chivalry 2 Log in Error Fix

Many players have been facing the Login Error’’ Request Timed out or Null Response’’ whenever they try to log into the game.

Quite reasonably, this is happening due to the extensive pressure on the servers as the game has been launched recently which is causing the Login Issue. Since the servers are overcrowded you will experience this problem on every platform.

One potential fix for this problem is to log out of the Epic Game store and let your system reboot. Once the system boots up, log-in into your Epic Game store again and then launch the game. If you are lucky enough, you will be able to overcome the Log in Error and go straight into Lobby.

Some players on discord have claimed that doing above have helped them in solving the ‘’ Request Time out or Null Response’’ error at log in stage, therefore you must try it too.

Matchmaking Problem

When entering matches, you’ll see a pop up error message saying ‘’ We’re Having Trouble Right Now. Please try again’’. Undoubtedly this is also due to unavailability of slots at the server as every player is rushing to play the game. This may seem like one of those unresolvable errors from the player side, but there are some fixes you can try to get into chivalry 2 right away instead of waiting server end.

You can attempt to manually search for a server and select the one that still has some slots available. You can do this by clicking on the Server Browser option on main screen. A list of active servers will appear and you can choose a one which still has slots available.

Another potential fix for Matchmaking Error in Chivalry 2 is to disable the Crossplay option from the game tab in settings the settings. At the bottom of the page you will see the Crossplay option which you should disable.

The developers in their tweet have assured that they will be fixing the problems faced by Chivalry 2 enthusiast as soon as possible. All we can do is to try the potential fixes till the developers fix them.