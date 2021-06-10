Will There Be A Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale Mode?

There will be three multiplayer modes to choose from at launch, none of which will be a Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode.

With Call of Duty: Warzone out there granting free-to-play access to a fairly fun battle royale experience, it was widely believed that a similar business model would be in the works for the new Battlefield game as well. However, that appears to not be the case, at least not for the time being.

Battlefield 2042 will instead launch with All-Out Warfare, the core multiple experience of any Battlefield game; and Hazard Zone, only described as an all-new squad-based multiplayer experience with high-stakes which might possibly dwell into smaller close-quarters action.

The third and final multiplayer mode has not been revealed but both publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have categorically stated that there will be no Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode at launch. The confirmation while disappointing works to shed any false expectations fans might pick up.

There is a slight possibility that either Hazard Zone or the other unnamed mode has been designed to be a new modern take on the battle royale formula. However, it would perhaps be risky on the part of Electronic Arts to not take advantage of an existing market with a potential Battlefield 2042 battle royale experience.

DICE has already noted that there is no battle royale mode currently in the works for the new Battlefield game, at least not “within the launch scope.” It hence stands to reason that DICE might be dropping a full-fledged Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode (hopefully free to play) somewhere down the road in 2022.

Battlefield 2042 supports 128 players in some of the largest multiplayer maps ever made for the franchise, but only on the new consoles and PC. The game will also be a live service product with both free and premium seasonal battle passes where DICE has assured that the premium ones will mostly be for cosmetics.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.