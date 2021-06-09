How to Collect Stones from the Aftermath in Fortnite Season 7

There is a task in the week 1 challenges of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite to collect Stones from the Aftermath. In this guide, we will tell you each and everything related to this challenge and show you how to collect stones from the Aftermath in Fortnite. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Collecting Stones from the Aftermath in Fortnite Season 7

Harvesting the stones needed to complete this challenge is pretty straightforward. You just have to know the location of the Aftermath. There were some changes in the map in Fortnite Season 7 and now, Aftermath is located in the center of the map. The Aftermath is a huge, purple-colored crater with Stones around it. It is located where Zero Point and The Spire was before. Some of the stones here can be harvested while others can’t. To be precise, only stones with lighter shade can be harvested, so go get em!

In this quest, you have to collect 100 Stone from Aftermath. Use your pickaxe to collect 100 Stone to complete this challenge and you’ll be rewarded with 30,000 XP. Since this is a harvesting challenge, all you need is 2 to 3 stones to complete it and you can complete this challenge whenever you want.

While you can try and aim for the Aftermath in any play session, it is highly advised to complete this challenge in Team Rumble without any fear of elimination. The rest of the week 1 challenges for season 7 for Fortnite Chapter 2 are pretty easy as well so you can quickly start farming those battle pass stars.