Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Has No PC Video Options To Set Resolutions

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was supposed to be a remastered trilogy of the first three games in the franchise. The collection however may as well be a re-release on PC with half-hearted updates which could have been much better.

According to an updated Steam listing from earlier today, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will apparently release on PC without any video options (or menu) to change the output resolution.

Instead of configuring resolutions from within the game, players will have to manually edit their config files from their Steam libraries before launch. That means players will have to exit the game every single time they need to set a different resolution which in all fairness should not be the case.

“To configure the resolution, open the game’s Properties from your Steam Library,” reads the Steam listing. “By entering 720p, 1080p, or 4k in the text field of Launch Options, you can fix the resolution to the corresponding value.”

Making it even worse is how the Steam listing reminds players that lowering resolution will help reduce the processing load. While that could be just aimed at players with low-end systems, the statement alone has some fans wondering if Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection has been optimized at all.

Furthermore, the collection has no full-screen mode, at least not in the traditional sense because it will always be running in windowed mode. The way to play Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection in full-screen will be by clicking a maximize icon in the upper-right of the title bar and pressing Escape to return to windowed mode.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection hence appears to have been simply ported to PC in its original, bare form. The collection bundles Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge; as well as nearly all previously released game modes and post-release costumes.

A price point should be going live by tonight since the release takes place on June 10, 2021.