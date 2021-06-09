How to Play Chivalry 2 Cross-Platform with Friends

Chivalry 2 is out now and the team-based game requires a lot of teamwork and coordination to succeed. It is best suited to play with friends and work out the different classes and roles to set up your team. In this guide, we will explain how to play Chivalry 2 with Friends and discuss Cross-Platform as well.

Chivalry 2 Cross-Platform

Before its release, Chivalry 2 was said to feature cross-platform support, meaning people on different consoles and PCs would be able to play together. However, at the time of launch, Chivalry 2 does not have cross-play support, meaning that you and your friends will all have to be on the same platform if you want to play together.

However, the game developer, Iron Banner Studio has stated that they are reviewing a cross-platform system that will allow people on different platforms to play together. The studio gave the following statement about it.

“Our team has worked to pivot to review the possibility of providing the feature of cross-platform parties as quickly as possible. It will not be available at launch on June 8, but the team hopes to bring it online in an update once a development timeline is established.”

However, soon there will be a workaround that will allow players on different platforms to join the same servers. Currently, the PC version of Chivalry 2 has a server browser that allows players to choose the server they want to play in.

This server browser will soon be arriving on consoles which will be the same as PC. This will allow players on different platforms to coordinate and join the same server as each other.

How to Invite Friends

If you and your friends are on the same platform, then setting up a party is much easier. Use Triangle on PlayStation and Y on Xbox to open the Social menu and invite your friends to your party or join theirs. On PC, friends can be invited from the Options menu.