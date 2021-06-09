Battlefield 2042 Specialists And Their Unique Abilities Revealed

The new Battlefield 2042 specialists will be replacing the old Battlefield classes for a more tailored and personal gameplay experience.

There will be 10 specialists available at launch, out of which developer DICE has only revealed four. It also remains to be confirmed as to just how many specialists will be available for free by default and how many will have to be unlocked through either progression or microtransactions.

DICE however has confirmed that all Battlefield 2042 specialists will have their own unique specialties and traits. Assaulters for example have been designed for running and gunning, and using grappling hooks to traverse terrains. Engineers can station sentry guns to lock down areas. Supports can aid allies by restoring their health and bringing them back to their feet. Recons on the other hand can pilot drones for intel and mark enemies.

Webster Mackay (Assault)

Specialty: Grappling Hook

Fires a rope that attaches to surfaces. When attached, the rope is retracted and the player gets pulled towards the attach point.

Trait: Nimble

Allows the player to move more quickly while aiming down signs, further enhancing their speed-related advantages.

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky (Engineer)

Specialty: SG-36 Sentry Gun

Automatically spots and engages enemy targets detected within a certain area.

Trait: Sentry Operator

Spots the enemy target when the sentry gun locks on to the enemy in question.

Maria Falck (Support)

Specialty: S21 Syrette Pistol

Fires a syringe at friendlies to provide healing. If fired at an enemy, the syringe will do damage.

Trait: Combat Surgeon

Allows the player to return downed allies to combat with full health when reviving.

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele (Recon)

Specialty: OV-P Recon Drone

Spots nearby moving targets and can disorient enemies by using EMP blasts. Can also be used to designate targets for lock-on weapons.

Trait: Movement Sensor

Alerts the player to approaching enemies, both while boots on the ground and when piloting the Recon Drone.

DICE has clarified that players will be free to customize their specialist with any loadout they wish. That covers weapons, grenades, and secondary gadgets. Based on the clarification, it does not appear that Battlefield 2042 will restrict heavy weapons such as rocket launchers to Engineers, for example.

The other Battlefield 2042 specialists which remain to be revealed will possibly belong to one of the same class types unless DICE has cooked up some new ones. With the new installment being a live service game, DICE appears to have taken a page out of Rainbow Six Siege where four new specialists will be revealed on a seasonal basis as part of each battle pass.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021. The current-generation consoles and PC will be the only platforms to support 128 players per match. The previous-generation consoles will stay with the standard 64 players.