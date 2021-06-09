Battlefield 2042 Maps Detailed For Launch

Battlefield 2042 will be launching with a total of seven multiplayer maps, each of which has been designed to boast dynamic weather systems and enhanced terrain deformation as well as a larger player-count for increased chaos.

The new installment will be strictly multiplayer and hence without a single-player campaign, which has enabled developer DICE to focus on creating some of the largest maps in Battlefield history.

One of the biggest features of Battlefield 2042 will be the support of up to 128 players per match, but only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC owing to better hardware. The previous-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be limited to 64 players instead.

The following are the seven Battlefield 2042 maps players can expect at launch. The game will be releasing on October 22 as a live service product, meaning that there will be plenty of new maps coming down the road with potentially new dynamic events and other related surprises.

Breakaway (Queen Maud Land, Antarctica)

Breakaway stands to be the largest map in the Battlefield franchise and was particularly designed to cater large-scale all-out warfare. Its topography supports both mountain rages, frozen landscapes, and mining facilities beneath. The map covers nearly 6 square kilometers of a number of gameplay opportunities.

Discarded (Alang, India)

Discarded features multiple areas, some of which have to first be blown open owing to the new Battlefield 2042 focus on destruction. The map starts out on a massive dried seabed but players can slowly move towards the center where a massive stranded ship can be taken apart for close-quarters combat inside. Discarded also hides a stealth submarine which may or may not be pilotable.

Hourglass (Doha, Qatar)

Hourglass comes to be one of the largest Battlefield 2042 maps with a series of skyscrapers lining a city and vast open spaces running on the outside. Hourglass will be another map to feature a natural calamity: rolling sandstorms that can obscure vision for flanking maneuvers.

Kaleidoscope (Sogdo, South Korea)

Kaleidoscope offers a complex network of roadways and a series of looming structures, all of which will be accessible. While players can choose to hold the roofs for numerous advantages, they can also easily bring down the skyscrapers alongside their residents. The latter being important because some structures have multiple floors and players can zip-line from one rooftop to the other.

Despite its appearances, Kaleidoscope will be one of the smallest Battlefield 2042 maps at launch but one which features deadly tornadoes.

Manifest (Brani Island, Singapore)

Manifest makes it personal. The new Battlefield 2042 map has been especially designed for close-quarters combat with its shipping containers funneling players into each other for an intense round of hip-firing madness.

Orbital (Kourou, French Guiana)

Orbital attracts all-out warfare around the launch site of a rocket which continues to count down during gameplay. The medium-sized Battlefield 2042 map reportedly tasks one side to defend the rocket-launch while the other can disrupt the launch, perhaps resulting in the rocket exploding on its launchpad.

Renewal (Eastern Desert, Egypt)

Renewal is another Battlefield 2042 map to feature two separate gameplay areas. The massive wall running across the entire map splits players into two distinct areas: a farmland in the desert owing to groundbreaking agricultural technology and a dusty barren landscape with deep canyons.