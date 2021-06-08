IO tech weapons are the brand-new exciting weapons that are up for grabs in Fortnite Season 7. The most notable of these weapons include Pulse Rifle, Ray Gun, Rail Gun, and Recon Scanner. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 IO Tech Weapon Locations guide, we’ll get you up to speed with the locations of these weapons.

Fortnite Season 7 IO Tech Weapons Locations

The all-new season 7 of FN Chapter 2 has brought along some fascinating weapons with it called the IO tech weapons which can be seen as the alien weapons in the trailer.

Though you can collect these weapons off-task, there’s also a Legendary quest as part of the first week of FN Season 7 that requires you to collect three different IO Tech weapons.

In any case, below, we’ve detailed the locations of these weapons. So, let’s get started!

Just like all the other weapons, the io tech weapons are actually scattered around the map inside special IO chests. Finding them can be time-consuming so the best way to obtain them is through team rumble. If any member of your team finds an io tech weapon, it’ll eventually become yours as well.

However, there’s another, much quicker way for you to get your hands on these weapons. Players across the globe are reporting that in the IO base southeast of Craggy Cliffs, there are a few relatively larger black chests that have greater odds of containing the io tech weapons. Just search through the base and you’ll find them.

Completing the Legendary quest to find in FN Season 7 Week 1 that needs you to acquire three different io tech weapons grants you a hefty, 30,000 XP.