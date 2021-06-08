Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Bunker Jonesey Conspiracy Board Guide

There is a task amongst the week 1 challenges of Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 which involves interacting with the Bunker Jonesey’s Conspiracy Board. In this Fortnite Season 7 Bunker Jonesey Conspiracy Board Location guide, we will tell you each and everything related to this challenge and will try to make things easier for you. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Fortnite Season 7 Bunker Jonesey Conspiracy Board Location

Bunker Jonesey is one of the rare NPCs that is concerned about aliens and has different spawn locations. He’s so concerned in fact, that there’s a whole conspiracy board drawn up! Week 1 of season 7 of FN Chapter 2 requires you to find this conspiracy board.

How to reach Bunker Jonesey’s Conspiracy Board

Bunker Jonesey’s Conspiracy Board is on the south side of the map near the water and south of the dance club. You can also find it in southwest of Misty Meadows behind the snowy mountain.

Look for a small house of wood with an NPC Jonesey either outside or inside. The Conspiracy Board will be on the first floor and on the right-hand side if you enter the house from the north side.

Conspiracy Board Challenge

All you have to do is press and hold the button to interact with it to complete this challenge. Once you have completed the task, you may go back to the lobby and begin the next phase. It is highly advised to complete this quest at the start of the match or in a Team Rumble. Because if you die, you can easily respawn and go back to the Bunker Jonesey’s Conspiracy Board.