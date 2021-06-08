Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 Legendary Quest Guide

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is here with a brand-new and exciting battlepass and a whole bunch of new weekly quests. In this guide, we will be explaining the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 Legendary Quest and how you can effortlessly complete it just by following this guide.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Legendary Quest

Just like every Fortnite season before this one, we get a new battlepass at the start of the season with cool and exciting skins to unlock and other cosmetic rewards. So, players are looking to get ahead on the XP grind by completing their daily and weekly quests.

Before we get into the legendary quest, below are all the epic quests or challenges for Week 1 of FN Chapter 2 season 7.

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger – 45,000 XP

Collect Stone from The Aftermath – 30,000 XP

Collect different IO tech weapons – 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board – 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believe Beach – 30,000 XP

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods – 45,000 XP

Step onto a body scanner – 30,000 XP

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces – 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO tech weapons – 30,000 XP

Damage an IO guard – 30,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger

In this Week 1 Legendary Quest, you are told to talk to Sunny, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger; 5 NPCs that are scattered across Fortnite Island. You only need to talk to any 3 of them.

We will be pinpointing the locations of all 5 of them for your convenience and then it’s up to you, which 3 do you want to talk to.

If you take a look at the provided image, you can see the locations of all 5 NPCs marked on the map. We will further explain their location in detail going from Bottom Right to Top Left

Riot, near Misty Meadows, can be spotted near the east bridge that connects Misty Meadows to Catty Corner.

Abstrakt at Retail Row is lurking inside a building, around the northern side of the area.

Bushranger can be located near the river bend, West of Corny Complex, right next to The Aftermath.

Dreamflower is near Boney Burbs, on the southwest side of the area, near the pond. You can find him inside the lakehouse.

Sunny is located on the pier of Believer Beach.

As we’ve mentioned above, you can choose any 3 NPCs of your choice. One extra tip we can offer you will be to complete this challenge in Team Rumble mode because everyone will be trying to do it in Battle Royal mode as it is the start of the season and players are looking to leap ahead in the XP grind. Completing this Legendary Quest will award you 45,000 XP.