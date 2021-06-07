PlayStation-Exclusive Oddworld: Soulstorm Coming To Xbox

Oddworld: Soulstorm will reportedly be shedding its PlayStation console exclusivity to release on both previous- and current-generation Xbox consoles.

The side-scrolling adventure-platformer was rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board earlier today (via Gematsu) for Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Hence, developer and publisher Oddworld Inhabitants should understandingly be making an official announcement fairly soon.

Oddworld: Soulstorm was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April 2021 as a “re-imagining” of the 1998 Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus spin-off, and as a freebie for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of April. There was also a PC release but through the Epic Games Store. It remains to be seen if the reboot will now be coming to other PC digital marketplaces such as Steam.

Take note that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be receiving a physical release for PlayStation consoles early next month. That release window might possibly coincide with the digital release on Xbox consoles. Oddworld Inhabitants also remains to confirm if the Xbox versions will receive any new content.

Oddworld: Soulstorm was hailed for improving its movement systems as well as level designs for giving players freedom and varying gameplay experiences compared to preceding games in the franchise. However, at the same time, the reboot was criticized for technical issues and bugs. The launch reception was hence mixed with many appreciating an excellent remake while others wished for the developer to have ironed out problems beforehand.