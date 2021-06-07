Forza Motorsport 8 Has More Physics Changes Than Previous Forza Games Combined

Forza Motorsport 8 will be “a huge generation leap” for the franchise owing to the powerful hardware (and features) of the new Xbox Series X console.

Speaking with Forza Monthly for the latest episode, creative director Chris Esaki reminded that developer Turn 10 Studios held the first play-testing of the game last month. The goal was to give play-testers a feel of how Forza Motorsport 8 has gone through extensive “revamping and deepening” of its franchise-signature real-world physics and other simulation mechanics.

To give the public a little feeler as well, Esaki stated that the number of physics changes made to Forza Motorsport 8 is more than changes made in the past four Forza Motorsport installments combined.

“I’ve been trying to think about how to quantify this for everyone here without actually getting your hands on it, so to put the physics work into perspective for everyone, the changes we’ve made from Forza Motorsport 7 till now is more than the changes that we’ve made from Motorsport 4 through 7,” said Esaki.

The new tyre collision model of Forza Motorsport 8 for example has eight points of contact with the track surface instead of one and which refreshes every 360 cycles per second (360 Hz) instead of 60 which was basic in all previous Forza Motorsport installments.

“So if you’re doing the math there, it’s a 48x fidelity jump in a single tyre collision itself so there’s just a huge amount of work there that has just really paid off for us,” said Esaki.

Forza Motorsport 8 will have “many, many” more play-tests and the developer considers them “core” to ongoing development. The next play-test will be taking place in the coming months.

Lastly, Esaki confirmed that Forza Motorsport 8 will be titled Forza Motorsport. There will be no numeral attached at the end. “It really is an all-new Forza Motorsport experience.”

The next Forza Motorsport will be launching on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but remains without a release window.