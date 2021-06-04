Microsoft Rumored To Be Acquiring New IP, Might Be Announced At E3 2021

Microsoft is said to be considering another acquisition but which involves existing intellectual properties and not studios for the Xbox platform.

According to a new Defining Duke podcast (via Reddit) earlier today, sources close to the matter have pegged Microsoft to be acquiring at least one existing game IP which may as well be more than one based on the wording.

Microsoft furthermore might possibly consider making it official by announcing the acquisition(s) during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week.

Acquisitions have been happening left and right within the games industry as of late. Hence, another one should not be surprising.

Microsoft however only recently made waves by acquiring ZeniMax Media to became part of Xbox Game Studios. The $7.5 billion-worth acquisition has now added the likes of Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios, id Software, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, among others as first-party Xbox studios.

Provided that Microsoft is indeed gunning to acquire an existing game franchise for the Xbox platform, it will be interesting to see which one. Until then, consider the news to be nothing more than a mere rumor.

Microsoft will be partnering up with Bethesda for one massive showcase at E3 2021. Halo Infinite and Starfield are expected to be the star attractions but there will naturally be a lot more announcements and reveals in the bag.

Wolfenstein 3 will probably make an appearance alongside Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2, and more. The rumored vampire-themed Project Omen will possibly make the cut as well.

E3 2021 will take place from June 12 to June 15 and feature appearances from a number of publishers; including Nintendo, Ubisoft, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sega, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and more. The annual trade show will be returning as a “reimagined, all-virtual” event after taking last year off due to COVID-19 and the pandemic-resulting lockdowns.