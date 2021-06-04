God Of War: Ragnarok’s Delay Directs Abuses/Threats Towards Devs

Fans continue to show disappointment in knowing that God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed. Some of them though going overboard in the process.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, games journalist Alanah Pearce, who joined developer Santa Monica Studio last November as a writer, shared an abusive message which may as well be just one of many.

The message blames Pearce for the delay with a mountain of abuse and strangely enough wishes that if Pearce was let go right now, God of War: Ragnarok would somehow be able to meet its previously suggested 2021 holiday release window.

Aside from the ones I got for being hired in the first place, I think this is my first game-dev-related abusive message. I’VE FINALLY BEEN INITIATED, LOOK AT ME GO! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/17jNTGGvSx — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 4, 2021

The abusive messages forced creative director Cory Barlog to take to Twitter as well in defense of his developers. He requested fans to not blame the development team and instead direct their anger at him. Whether that be related to the delay of God of War: Ragnarok or its cross-generation nature.

For real, y’all, this is some BULLSHIT! You want to be mad at somebody for ANYTHING GOW related – the delay, ps4/5, trolls, subtitle size, Sigrun, whatevs – be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don’t bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work. pic.twitter.com/D5rsvzFmgV — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 4, 2021

God of War: Ragnarok was originally announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment for a tentative release in late 2021 on PlayStation 5. The sequel however has now been delayed to somewhere in 2022 and will also be releasing on PlayStation 4 as part of a cross-generation launch.

Fans are still reeling from the news because of parity concerns. That the PS4 version will force the developer to hold back the PS5 version in order to ensure a similar gameplay experience across both consoles.

However, no concern will ever validate the need to send in abusive and threatening messages to developers, or anyone for that matter.