Season 6 of Fortnite is about to finish, and every week the challenges are becoming more interesting. The challenges for this week are now out, and now you are closer to the Battle Pass and the Spire Assassin Skin. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 Challenges guide, we will be showing you how to complete every task.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 Challenges

The main focus of the challenges is on the mechanics this week. Now, let’s get into the details of these challenges.

These are all of the Fortnite Week 12 Challenges that you have to complete during Season 6.

Visit the Zero Point (1)

Craft pistols (3)

Defeat a Spire Guardian (1)

Hunt predators (3)

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1)

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (1)

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle (2)

Visit Zero Point

This should not be a problem, as you just need to visit the location. Mark the location on the map and follow the map to reach the destination. The location is close to the center of the map.

Craft Pistols

To complete this Fortnite Challengequest, you should land at the compact cars. Here, get some loot and build the floors under the crashed cars to get the parts. Make sure to collect makeshift pistols because you can only craft the makeshift weapons. Collect three makeshift pistols. Now, press the Alt button on your keyboard to open the inventory, and then click on the craft button to craft weapons of your choice.

Defeat a Spire Guardian

The following image marks the locations of all the six guardians in Fortnite. Note that the position of numbers is the exact location of guardians in Fortnite.

Get to any one of these locations, get some loot and eliminate the guardian to complete the quest. They carry health and shield, along with a little bit of mobility on your side, thus being able to avoid your strikes. Keep attacking the guardian from above to cause more damage.

Hunt a Predator

Raptors and wolves are the only predators we have in the game. You need to kill three of them to complete the quest. One can find raptors in the primal areas of the map, The Spire and Bony Burbs mostly, while the best places to find wolves are the wild areas of Stealthy Stronghold and Weeping Woods

Tame Boars Outside Of Colossal Crops

Taming a boar’s pretty simple, and to get started, you’re going to want to collect vegetables like apples, cabbages, and/or corn. Throw them upwards in front of the boar and you should see a flash or a glow which will indicate that the boar is now ready to eat. By using the interact button you’ll be able to tame them.

You can find Boars wandering about Bony Burbs or Weeping Widows.

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops

Land at the Steel’s farm and catch a chicken. Once you catch it, fly with it to the colossal crops. Get to the edge of a cliff to fly with the chicken.

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle

You will need to raid an artifact both at the stealthy stronghold and coral castle. To interact with the artifact, just get close to it, and the interact button will appear. Following are the locations in stealthy strongholds where you can find them.

For the coral castle, one can find gold in the water mostly. Here are the locations where you can find them in Coral Castle.

Legendary Quests

This week’s legendary quest requires you to spend gold bars at each of the 5 stages (150,300,450,600,750). You need to spend 750 gold bars and after each stage; a reward will be given to you in the form of XP.