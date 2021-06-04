FIFA 22 Might Feature An Online Career Mode

FIFA 22 might possibly see publisher Electronic Arts (EA) act on player-feedback by improving the existing career mode of the franchise.

According to a new job listing spotted earlier today, EA seeks an online software engineer to be part of a “networked play development team” and who will be “prototyping and planning, adding amazing new features to an existing and beloved game, and improving existing code.”

Importantly though, the job listing has since then been edited to remove the mention of an online career mode on which the chosen candidate will be working on alongside other “core online systems and protocols.”

EA job advert says they're hiring Online Software Engineers to work on a FIFA "online career mode" New feature in FIFA 22? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fgUXaI63Z — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) June 3, 2021

FIFA Ultimate Team remains as the most popular mode of the long-standing franchise. However, as of late, the single-player career mode has grown in popularity as well. FIFA 21 particularly overhauled the entire experience but the mode remains far from being perfect. EA did address reported concerns and issues with new updates but as such, players have been wishing to see the career mode get another major overhaul with new features, particularly an online component so that players can work together to manage their clubs.

FIFA 22 remains to be officially announced. There have even been rumors that EA has been looking into a new direction for FIFA Ultimate Team, which can now be added to growing speculations about an online career mode.

EA Play Live will be taking place on July 22, 2021; following the new all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week. EA Play Live might possibly see the announcement of FIFA 22 and confirmation of both of the new FIFA Ultimate Team and online career modes.