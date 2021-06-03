Some NPCs In Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Use In-Game Bitcoin Instead Of Cash

A recent leak on Twitter from a user named Tom Henderson is now claiming that there will be in-game Grand Theft Auto 6 bitcoin (or at least, a legally distinct cryptocurrency) being used to pay your characters, instead of cash. While it apparently won’t be the only bit of currency, it’s still apparently a big part of the game.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general has been in the news a lot over the past few months. Cryptocurrency has been on the rise along with the concept of NFTs (non-fungible tokens, little units of data that mark something as an original rather than a copy), and as a satire of modern culture, of course Grand Theft Auto is taking off with it.

While this means that actual gamers won’t get paid in bitcoin for their services in the game, it will mark a change in methods between richer NPCs that are higher-up on the totem pole as they make use of bitcoin to transfer large amounts of money fast, without it being traced.

Grand Theft Auto 6 bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be usable in an in-game stock market that will help players gain even more money. A broker NPC will also be present to handle different kinds of cryptocurrency in the game. Altogether, this could be a big boost for bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general.

While Bitcoin has existed for years at this point (it first launched in 2009, 12 years ago), it has for the most part stayed a niche currency. However, with the pandemic, many people have gotten more into bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies; a current shortage of graphics cards is being attributed to people buying them up in large quantities for bitcoin mining.

Having it appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 might catapult its popularity even further, though who knows how successful it will be, since for all its popularity the bitcoin market is extremely volatile. Either way, while there’s no confirmation about this rumor of Grand Theft Auto 6 bitcoin being true, we’ll hopefully get some information about Grand Theft Auto 6 at E3 this year.