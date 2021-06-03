E3 2021 Schedule Has Been Released

Prepare to start marking a calendar because the complete schedule of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been officially released.

E3 2021 will take place from June 12 to June 15 and feature appearances from a number of publishers; including Microsoft, Nintendo, Bethesda Softworks, Ubisoft, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sega, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and more.

The annual trade show will be returning as a “reimagined, all-virtual” event after taking last year off due to COVID-19 and the pandemic-resulting lockdowns. There will hence be no physical presence but everyone can tune in to stream the show free of charge. Those interested can sign up right now.

June 12

Ubisoft will start things off with Ubisoft Forward where the publisher is expected to showcase Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Riders Republic. Ubisoft will hopefully also update everyone on the future of the Division franchise alongside perhaps some new announcements.

Gearbox Entertainment will then follow with Gearbox Software showcasing more of Borderlands 3 and possibly, announcing a new Borderlands spin-off.

June 13

Microsoft will be partnering up with Bethesda Games for one massive Xbox and Bethesda showcase. There will naturally be a ton of new announcements owing to the recent ZeniMax Media acquisition which has added a number of new names to Xbox Game Studios.

Expect Starfield and Halo Infinite to make appearances. The rumored vampire-themed Project Omen will possibly make the cut as well. Wolfenstein 3 is also a good bet alongside Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2, and more.

Square Enix Presents will follow with updates on Marvel’s Avengers, the new Life is Strange: True Colors, and possibly new Final Fantasy-related announcements.

June 14

Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, and more will take turns throughout the day with an obvious larger focus on Take-Two Interactive and Capcom.

Capcom is said to be sitting on more Ace Attorney, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil announcements. Take-Two Interactive will likely be surprising fans as well.

June 15

E3 2021 will conclude with Nintendo and Bandai Namco. Nintendo Direct will reportedly add more to the new Nintendo Switch Pro which should be getting announced in the coming days. The games being announced during the press conference are said to reveal just how they will be making use of the new hardware and features.

Bandai Namco on the other hand may or may not be bringing Elden Ring to the table. Rumors have for long been saying so but next week might be when fans get to see the game in action.