The Outer Worlds 2 Announcement Rumored For E3 2021

The Outer Worlds 2 has been strongly rumored to be officially announced at the all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week.

According to a report by WindowsCentral earlier today, anonymous sources close to the matter have pegged developer Obsidian Entertainment to be announcing The Outer Worlds 2 at E3 2021.

The first Outer Worlds was released in October 2019 to a generally favorable reception. The game sold more than 3 million copies by March 2021 which exceeded sales expectations initially set by publisher Private Division.

It needs to also be pointed out that The Outer Worlds 2 was reported to be in pre-production back in October 2020. That and Obsidian Entertainment has often hinted eagerness about working on a potential sequel to officially turn the game into a franchise.

If The Outer Worlds 2 has really been in the works, fans should expect the sequel to have a similar world design. Both director Leonard Boyarsky and narrative designer Nitai Poddar have already shut down any possibility of an open-world design for a potential sequel.

The developer once even quoted the Mass Effect trilogy as an excellent example where a series of levels give the feeling of a large world. The Outer Worlds 2 will hence follow the same route as the first game.

Furthermore, Obsidian Entertainment has been rumored to be showcasing Avowed at E3 2021 as well, or at least there stands “a 50/50 chance” of seeing the game. Incidentally, it was only earlier today when an updated LinkedIn profile of senior area designer Constant Gaw suggested Avowed to have reached the halfway point of development.

E3 2021 takes place on June 13, 2021. Xbox and Bethesda will be partnering up for one massive showcase. There are plenty of rumors floating about to suggest that Wolfenstein 3, Forza Horizon 5, the rumored vampire-themed Project Omen by Arkane Studios, an unknown Project Typhoon, and many more games to be making the cut.