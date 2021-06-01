Dying Light 2: Stay Human Will Push PS4, PS5 To Their Limits

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has now been in development for two console generations. The sequel was originally announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but will now be releasing for them and the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Speaking with Play magazine for the latest edition, rendering director Tomek Szałkowski stated that developer Techland has been working to draw as much power from both console generations as possible. He teased that in the case of PlayStation, the PS4 and PS5 versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be pushing each respective console to its technical limits.

Szałkowski pointed out how the “great performance of new consoles and C-engine scaling” will allow current-generation console owners to choose between quality and performance modes based on their personal preferences.

“The game has a new mode of enhanced quality to offer, using ray tracing, increasing lighting and shadow quality, a high framerate mode at 60fps, and a high-resolution mode offering 4K gameplay,” he boasted before adding that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will also be “experimenting with DualSense and new audio possibilities” which have been set aside for a reveal later on.

Furthermore, the lightning-fast solid-state drive of PS5 will be central to an open-world action-adventure with incredibly fast loading times. Dying Light 2: Stay Human hence seems to be making full use of the new PS5 hardware and software. However, Techland wants to assure its fans that previous-generation players have not been forgotten.

“We are trying to squeeze what we can from new consoles, but at the same time we are remembering about last-gen quality,” reminded Szałkowski.

Elsewhere within the same interview, lead game designer Tymon Smektala revealed how crafting has been overhauled in the sequel. The new Craft Master will now allow players to upgrade their blueprints for a total number of nine times. Doing so will give access to upgrades which can “significantly change” the effectiveness of the item in question.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was recently leaked for a release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on December 7, 2021.