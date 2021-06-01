Dying Light 2: Stay Human Blueprints Can Be Upgraded 9 Times By The Craft Master

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will roughly feature the same number of items for crafting as in the first game. The difference being the crafting system itself which has been improved and overhauled to a certain degree.

Speaking with Play magazine for the latest edition, lead game designer Tymon Smektala revealed a new character called the Craft Master who can upgrade “most” blueprints a total of nine times. These can be for both tools and weapons with the levels of upgrades depending on a case-by-case basis.

“[The Craft Master’s] a smart character in our world who develops blueprints to make them better,” said Smektała. “Some of those upgrades significantly change what effect using such items makes.”

Compared to the first game, finding firearms will be rare in Dying Light 2: Stay Human as developer Techland has designed combat to mostly revolve around melee weapons and parkour.

Smektala confirmed axes, machetes, hammers; basically any melee weapon with a “futuristic medieval aesthetic” to be in the sequel. There will be explosives, and at least a makeshift shotgun (has to be crafted) which players “can be deployed in tandem” with melee weapons “to create devastating combinations of attacks.”

Firearms were never too popular in the first Dying Light because of how the sound would attract all zombies in the surrounding vicinity. However, players were able to find them in abundance in several locations as well as being able to purchase them for high prices from the store.

Techland has reconsidered that approach for the sequel. Thanks to the new Craft Master, the developer believes that players will have a better combat experience in Dying Light 2 as they continue to upgrade their favorite melee blueprints, relinquishing the reliance of any modern-day weaponry.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was recently leaked for a release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on December 7, 2021. The same leaked adverts also confirmed pre-order bonuses to include a Reload Outfit, Reload Weapons Skin, and Reload Paraglider Skin.