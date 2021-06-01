Cyberpunk 2077 Will Move To Let CDPR “Work Full-Scale” On Unannounced Projects In 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to receive as much development support as possible but as such, developer CD Projekt Red wants to move to new projects as soon as possible.

During an earnings call (via GamingBolt) for the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński revealed that “nearly half” of CD Projekt Red remains dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077. This includes fixing and improving the current state of the game on previous-generation consoles as well as preparing the upcoming current-generation (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series) releases.

CD Projekt Red has managed “smaller teams” to work on unannounced projects alongside the ongoing salvaging of Cyberpunk 2077. Kiciński noted that while “a large part of the team continues to work on making sure Cyberpunk 2077 provides even better entertainment to gamers,” 2022 will be when the developer moves “to do discrete teams and work full-scale…[on]…future triple-a content.”

CD Projekt Red hence intends to keep working on Cyberpunk 2077 for the remainder of 2021 before shifting focus on new projects. The writing on the wall suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 will sort out all of its issues (and concerns) within the year or at least the developer is certainly confident of managing the feat.

Heading into 2022, Cyberpunk 2077 will still be receiving development support but as already said, majority of development resources will be allocated elsewhere. CD Projekt Red has already killed its previous goal of releasing a multiplayer-based mode or standalone Cyberpunk game. That provides the developer more room to work on post-release content and maintenance updates.

A couple of months back, Kiciński assured that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be shelved. The developer instead wants to “bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be hitting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) somewhere in the second half of 2021 with next-generation enhancements. There however is no word when the game will be returning to the PlayStation Store.