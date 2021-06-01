Crysis Remastered Trilogy Bundle Announced For Fall 2021

Following a number of teasers in the past few weeks, developer Crytek has officially announced a new Crysis Remastered Trilogy bundle.

The upcoming collection will, as the name suggests, compile remastered versions of all of the three mainline installments in the franchise. That however includes only the single-player campaigns which have now been overhauled for enhanced graphics and smoother performance. Crytek has not decided to remaster any of the multiplayer components for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy bundle.

According to an announcement from earlier today, all three remastered versions will be available for purchase as a single bundle or separately. The latter being important since Crysis Remastered was released just last year and existing owners will probably want to skip paying for the game again.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will see the light of day on previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the Nintendo Switch, and PC somewhere in fall 2021. Crytek has not clarified if the PC release will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store just as it was with Crysis Remastered.

With the trilogy remastered, fans of the franchise will probably be wondering about a potential new installment. Crytek has not mentioned a Crysis 4, at least not yet. The leaked internal documents from last year, which incidentally ousted the remastered trilogy beforehand, did however mention Crysis 4 by name. Hence, there stands a chance that Crytek will be considering to have the franchise make its debut in the truest sense on the new consoles.

In the meanwhile, Crytek has been rumored to be working on a sequel to Ryse: Son of Rome for nearly a year in running. The developer worked on the first game. Hence, it only makes sense for Microsoft to approach the same developer for a sequel. Not to mention that the same aforementioned leaked documents also contained references to something called “Ryse Next.”