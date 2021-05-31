Genshin Impact Overflowing Mastery Event Guide

This is a comprehensive guide that talks about the Overflowing Mastery Event in Genshin Impact. We will be telling you what kind of materials can be acquired from this event and how to be the most efficient while grinding these materials.

Genshin Impact Overflowing Mastery Event

The All-New Overflowing Mastery Event will run from May 31 at 4:00 pm server time to June 7, 3:59 server time. It is an excellent opportunity for players who want to farm some ascension talents while getting double the amount of resins back. For this event, players will be going to the Forsaken Rift and Taishan Mansion Domains to grind for Talent Ascension materials.

Players will be able to pull out double rewards from these domains thrice a day until the event ends. If you exceed the daily cap, then you will get normal rewards depending on how many resins you spent. During the bonus pulls, let’s say if you spend 20 resins on the domain, then you should have talent drops equal to at least 60 resins.

We will now be listing out all of the ascension material types you can pull out from the Overflowing Mastery Event, which domain has them, and the days you can farm said materials.

Gold

Gold is used to level up the ascension talents for Xingqiu, Zhongli, Beidou, Yanfei, and Xinyan. You can farm it in the Overflowing Mastery Event on Wednesday and Saturday at the Domain of Mastery in Taishan Mansion.

Prosperity

Prosperity Ascension Materials can be pulled from the Taishan Mansion Domain as well. You can farm these materials on Mondays and Thursdays. These materials are used by Ningguang, Qiqi, Keqing and Xiao.

Diligence

Diligence Ascension Materials are used by Xiangling, Chongyun, Hu Tao, and Ganyu. These materials can be farmed on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Taishan Mansion Domain during the Overflowing Mastery Event.

Resistance

If you play with Diluc, Bennet, Jean, Noelle, Razor, or Eula, then you can head to the Forsaken Rift Domain on either Wednesday or Saturday to pull out double rewards during the Overflowing Mastery Event in Genshin Impact.

Freedom

These materials are used by Barbara, Klee, Amber, Diona, Childe, Sucrose to level up talents and can be farmed on Monday and Thursday at the Forsaken Rift Domain.

Ballad

Ballad Ascension Materials can also be farmed at the Forsaken Rift Domain on Wednesday and Saturday during the Overflowing Mastery Event. Ballad is used by Kaeya, Fischl, Lisa, Venti, Albedo, and Rosaria.

Domain Locations

All of these Ascension Materials require you to travel to either the Forsaken Rift Domain or the Taishan Mansion Domain, so we will be pointing out their locations below for your convenience as well. The location marked in red is the Forsaken Rift Domain and the Location Marked in orange is the Taishan Mansion Domain.

The Overflowing Mastery Event, which is currently going on in Genshin Impact, is an excellent opportunity for players looking to farm a decent amount of Ascension Materials without spending Resins. Instead, you will be gaining Resins as well as materials if the gods of RNG luck are on your side.