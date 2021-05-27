Gearbox Asked To Remove Borderlands 3 Cross-Play From PlayStation Consoles

Borderlands 3 will finally receive cross-play supply across all platforms, courtesy of developer Gearbox Software; all platforms except for PlayStation consoles.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford announced that an upcoming update will add cross-play to Borderlands 3 to bridge all supported platforms just as players have been requesting for a while now. However, the developer has been asked by the publisher to remove cross-play support for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 until further notice.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

While the publisher has to be 2K Games, Pitchford refrained from clarifying if the decision to remove cross-play support for PlayStation consoles was influenced by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The matter is believed to revolve around royalty payments. Epic Games for example has to pay Sony for enabling cross-play in Fortnite across PlayStation consoles. 2K Games might possibly have been asked to do the same but which the publisher decided to not follow through.

That being said, as Pitchford mentioned, the cross-play dilemma of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation might be a trivial certification issue which players will be hoping to be solved somewhere down the road. For the time being though, only Xbox and PC players will be able to enjoy playing against each other.

Elsewhere, Gearbox Software appears to be working on something new related to the Borderlands franchise. Pitchford has teased “amazing stuff” to be in the pipelines as well as one particular project he called “the big one” which could perhaps be Borderlands 4. However, fans should not expect an announcement anytime soon. The most recent Borderlands 3 is only a year old and still has a lot of content incoming.