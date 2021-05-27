BioShock 4 Might Be Running On Unreal Engine 5

It will be a while before developer Cloud Chamber starts revealing BioShock 4 and as such, fans can only rely on job listings, at least for now, to keep themselves updated on the ongoing development process.

According to newly posted job listings spotted (via Op Attack) earlier today, BioShock 4 may have possibly been shifted to the new Unreal Engine 5. The game was ousted only last year to be running on Unreal Engine 4.

Cloud Chamber for example currently seeks a senior gameplay programmer and a core systems programmer to “work within Unreal Engine 5 to build new technology and adapt existing systems” based on technical needs. There are other job listings as well seeking the same requirements.

BioShock 4 switching its game engines should not be concerning. While the game has reportedly been in development for at least three or four years, Cloud Chamber has never shown the game itself. Hence, making it easier to move development to Unreal Engine 5 to take advantage of its new features for next-generation gameplay.

As a reminder, past job listings have suggested BioShock 4 to be an “ambitious, narratively-driven project full of character and personality” with a dialogue wheel similar to the likes of Fallout where each dialogue option impacts either the storyline or an active quest.

That and the game will be deviating from an enclosed or linear approach to an open world with an “interactive world and player-growth systems, game balance and economy.”

BioShock 4 has been heavily rumored to be taking place in the city of London and hence, players will not be returning to either the underwater city of Rapture or the floating city of Columbia. They will instead be following a narrative-driven storyline on the surface.

BioShock 4 remains without a release date and intended platforms. The game reportedly went into full production in 2018 with parent company Take-Two Interactive noting a release to be quiet far away.

While a cross-generation release remains to be confirmed, the mention of Unreal Engine 5 makes it all the more likely that Cloud Chamber will be eying the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware.