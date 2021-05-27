In Biomutant, Old World Vaults contain some of the best free loot that you can get in the game. The Old-World Vaults are spread around in different areas throughout the game. In this Biomutant Old World Vault Locations guide, we will list down all the Vault locations that are present in Biomutant.

Biomutant Old World Vault Locations

Below we have listed down all eight locations of the Old World Vaults in Biomutant and how to access them along with their map locations.

Old World Vault #1

The first Old World Vault is located in the Sparkplant area of the map.

Old World Vault #2

The second Old World Vault can be found south of Suburbia location on the map. The vault door will be near a pile of rubble in the area.

Old World Vault #3

The third Old World Vault is located in an area between Bricktown and Subnautica Station. The vault is located just outside the northern boundary of Bricktown.

On the way to this vault, you will have to defeat Bling Sizzlefluff. He will drop the key to the vault, which can then be used to open the Bricktown Old World Vault.

Old World Vault #4

The fourth Old World Vault is located south of Sludgegush Fields.

Old World Vault #5

The fifth vault can be found in the Chudgepot location on the map. You will have to take on Chugg Swollwaft to obtain the key to this vault. After obtaining the key, head to the vault to open it and get the loot, clearing out the enemies you face on your way to the vault.

Old World Vault #6

To find the sixth Old World Vault, head to the southern part of Sludge Deodorizum. There, you will have to take on Greasy Polliconey monster for the vault key. After obtaining the key, head to the vault to open it and get the loot.

Old World Vault #7

The penultimate Old World vault is located on the road north of Sludgy Junkstorage. When you reach the location as shown in the image below, enter the building to discover the ‘Out-and-About’ location. Then head outside and take on Flightfluff Jetspurt to obtain the vault key and get the loot.

Old World Vault #8

The eighth and last Old World Vault is located in the Fume Foundry area in Sector 11G.