Biomutant Wung Fu Techniques Guide

Biomutant adds depth to its combat with the inclusion of Wung Fu moves, which are combat-related abilities your character can utilize in battle. This guide will help you understand all there is to know about Wung Fu in Biomutant and list the various Wung Fu Techniques available in the game.

Biomutant Wung Fu

Much like real-life Kung Fu, Wung Fu is also a form of martial art in the world of Biomutant. All melee and ranged weapons have their own set of Wung Fu moves. They also have special Wung Fu moves that players can unlock and use in fights.

Unlocking Wung Fu Techniques

To unlock special Wung Fu techniques, you need to spend upgrade points (which you earn on leveling up) on the weapon of your choice. This will allow you to unlock any of the special techniques of your choice and then use them in combat.

To use the unlocked special attack, you need to first fill up the associated gauge. This is done by landing consecutive combos and hit streaks on your enemies. Once the gauge is filled, the attack prompt will be shown in the lower right corner of your screen.

You need to make sure to equip the correct weapon before you decide to use the special attack; otherwise, it won’t work.

Wung Fu Special Attacks

Wung Fu has a long list of techniques that players can use. You have many of these at the start as they are part of Core Martial Arts. Special Attacks can be unlocked along the path as you level up. Here is a list of all the possible techniques that you can unlock.

Name Type Effect Requirements Unspeakable Hand Unarmed Finish an unarmed melee chain with a launching grab and piledriver slam. Input Sequence: two consecutive Melee Button + the Wung-Fu Button 1 Upgrade Point Blow Noose Unarmed Finish a ranged weapon chain with a strong cartwheel kick. Input Sequence: two consecutive Shoot Button+ Wung-Fu Button 2 Upgrade Points Drunken Ant One-Handed Slash Finish a one-handed melee chain three strong slashes. Input Sequence: two consecutive Melee Button+ Wung-Fu Button 1 Upgrade Point Cat’s Cyclone One-Handed Slash Finish a ranged weapon chain by throwing your one-handed weapon. Input Sequence: two consecutive Shoot Button + Wung-Fu Button 2 Upgrade Points Unstoppable Pig Dual Wield Melee Finish a dual-wielded melee chain with a flurry of stabs. Input Sequence: two consecutive Melee Button + Wung-Fu Button 1 Upgrade Point Unknowable Force Dual Wield Melee Finish a ranged weapon chain by throwing both of your melee weapons. Input Sequence: two consecutive Shoot Button + Wung-Fu Button 2 Upgrade Points Wicked Wolf Two-Handed Slash Finish your two-handed melee chain with a strong vertical slash. Input Sequence: two consecutive Melee Button + Wung-Fu Button 1 Upgrade Point Bird’s Swirl Two-Handed Slash Finish a ranged weapon chain by throwing your two-handed sword. Input Sequence: two consecutive Shoot Button +Wung-Fu Button 2 Upgrade Points Mercury Drop Crush Finish your two-handed melee chain with an area of effect smash. Input Sequence: two consecutive Melee Button + Wung-Fu Button 1 Upgrade Point Tiger Throw Crush Finish a ranged weapon chain by throwing your two-handed crush weapon. Input Sequence: two consecutive Shoot Button + Wung-Fu Button 2 Upgrade Points Crane Dance Guns Finish your melee chain by fan-firing your gun Input Sequence: Dodge Button + Melee Button + Shoot Button 1 Upgrade Point Praying Mantis Guns Rapidly fire a burst of bullets after double jumping. Input Sequence: two consecutive Jump Button + Shoot Button 2 Upgrade Points Two-Faced Cobra Grip Dual Wild Guns Gun Dual Wield Skill – Equip two different one-handed guns to dual wield them. Input Sequence: Jump Button to unlock 1 Upgrade Point Ethereal Horse Dual Wild Guns Finish your ranged weapon chain by throwing both your guns. Input Sequence: Dodge Button + Melee Button + Shoot Button 1 Upgrade Point Two-Faced Cobra Grip Needed Beetle Stone Dual Wild Guns Dodge and attack with a spinning slash. Input Sequence: Jump Button two times + Shoot Button 2 Upgrade Points Two-Faced Cobra Grip Needed Cursed Beaver Rifles Finish your ranged weapon chain with two devastating shots. Input Sequence: Dodge Button + Melee Button + Shoot Button 1 Upgrade Point Unstoppable Duck Rifles Rapidly fire a burst of bullets after double jumping Input Sequence: two consecutive Jump Button + Shoot Button 2 Upgrade Points Boom Dove Automatic Rifles Finish your ranged weapon chain with a full auto shooting slide. This is a Special Attack; hitting an enemy with it will fill up one Super Wung Fu icon. Input Sequence: Dodge Button + Melee Button + Shoot Button 1 Upgrade Point Maniac Mule Automatic Rifles Full auto shooting flip. Input Sequence: two consecutive Jump Button + Shoot Button 2 Upgrade Points Deadly Owl Shotguns Finish your ranged weapon chain with two precise shotguns blasts. This is a Special Attack; hitting an enemy with it will fill up one Super Wung Fu icon. Input Sequence: Dodge Button + Melee Button + Shoot Button 1 Upgrade Point Angry Panda Shotguns Mid-air shotgun backflip. Input Sequence: two consecutive Jump Button + Shoot Button 2 Upgrade Points

Super Wung Fu Attacks

Unlike the Special Wung Fu attacks, the Super Wung Fu state is another power-up that players can achieve. This state then allows players to pull off many powerful attacks.

To enter the Super Wung Fu state in the first place, you need to land three successful consecutive Wung Fu Special attacks in a single battle. These can be ranged or melee however you please, but all three must land on the opponent and in consecutive order.

You will see a white icon appear next to your character for each special attack that successfully hits. When you get three of these, you have achieved Super Wung Fu state. Simply press the prompts to enter the Super Wung Fu state,

This state will allow you to pull off many extremely damaging Super Wung Fu moves. When Super Wung Fu is activated, you get a melee combo that tracks a single enemy. It includes a flurry of ranged shots, a ground pound and a throw. You can see all of these in the pause menu or on-screen prompts.