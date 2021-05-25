You are equipped with one melee weapon and one ranged weapon but, you can choose the ability to dual wield two weapons simultaneously at the same time. This guide will help you learn how to Dual Wield Weapons in Biomutant.

How to Dual Wield Weapons in Biomutant

Biomutant puts the players into a world filled with monsters where you have to defeat them using swords, rifles, and a range of other weapons.

A radial wheel allows you to switch between the type of weapon you would like to use. There is however an option to go about dual-wielding weapons in Biomutant.

There are two methods that you can use to dual wield weapons in Biomutant.

Saboteur Class

Saboteur class gives you the ability to dual-wield weapons from the get-go. You don’t have to acquire any extra skills or spend points. Pick the Saboteur class when you start the game to get the dual-wielding ability.

Not only does the Saboteur class allow you to dual-wield weapons, but it also gives you an edge with allowing you to evade faster and boost your overall mobility in combat.

If you have bought the Mercenary Class DLC, you can also use this technique when you choose the Mercenary class.

Twin Silver Grip & Two-Faced Cobra Grip Skill

After you level up your character, you will be given the ability to unlock various skills from the Wung-Fu menu.

When you have enough skill points, open the Wung-Fu menu and head to the Dual Wield Melee tab under Close Combat. Purchase the Twin Silver Grip skill to wield two melee weapons. You will be able to dual-wield pretty much anything from this point on.

Now to wield two guns simultaneously, head to the Dual Wield Guns tab under the Ranged Combat menu. Look for the Two-Faced Cobra Grip and purchase it with skill points to unlock the skill.