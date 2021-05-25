Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Guide

The challenges for week 11 were leaked a few days before going live. This Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Guide includes all details you need to know to complete these challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 Challenges

You’ll find a number of new Fortnite Challenges to do around the map in order to cope up with the challenges of Week 11. While some of these are merely a walk in the park, you might have to put in the extra mile to complete the remaining few.

Epic Quests

Below are all of the Epic Quests as part of the Fortnite Week 11 Challenges.

Maintain full shields for one minute — 24,000 XP

Use three bandages — 24,000 XP

Play three different game modes — 24,000 XP

Spend gold bars with Dead fire — 24,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters — 24,000 XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain — 24,000 XP

Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins — 24,000 XP.

How to Maintain Full Shields for 1 Minute

One needs to land on Apollo Island near the Slurp Trucks. You can find the trucks to the south of Pleasant Park. Now you just need to spend 1 minute at someplace. Move towards the bridge located near the Slurp Trucks, which is a good place to spend 1 minute without any threat.

How to Use Bandages

You can find bandages anywhere on the island. You can create a ramp and jump from it. Make sure you jump from a suitable height to not cause the player to die. Now collect three bandages and apply them to complete the quest.

Spend Gold Bars With Deadfire

Deadfire can be found northwest of Lazy Lake. Dead fire will enable you to buy Exotic Marksman’s Sharpshooter costing 400 gold bars. Buy this gun to complete the quest.

How to Defeat An Enemy Keeping a Distance of 25 Meters

You can use a Bow, a Revolver, or a Shadow Tracker as these weapons hit targets with the best accuracy. This is all you need to do to complete the quest.

Place a Spirit Crystal at the Tallest Mountain

Mount Kay is the tallest mountain marked with a yellow flag on the map. When you see the blue highlight, interact and complete the challenge.

Legendary Quests

Deal 1,500 damage with dual pistols — 35,000 XP

Deal 3,000 damage with dual pistols — 24,500 XP

Deal 4,500 damage with dual pistols — 24,500 XP

Deal 6,000 damage with dual pistols — 24,500 XP

Deal 7,500 damage with dual pistols — 24500 XP

There are 7 Epic Quests, offering rewards of 24000 XP each, and this means a total of 168000 XP. In addition to this, there are five stages of Legendary Quest. The first stage offers 35000 XP, and the next four stages offer you 24500 XP each. This means you can grab a total of 301000 XP, which is a considerable amount of raise in the Battle Pass department.