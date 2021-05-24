Resident Evil: Village’s Combat Was Originally “Frustrating And Boring”

Resident Evil: Village has been largely welcomed by fans as another stellar installment in the acclaimed franchise. The game however may have been fairly different if not for rigorous internal play-testing and quality assurances.

According to a recently released mini-documentary (via GameRant) about the development process, quality assurance manager Shutaro Kobayashi actually had “a really strong negative reaction” to the first time he played Resident Evil: Village.

He found the originally planned combat to be “frustrating and boring” owing mostly to highly aggressive and numerous enemies which were difficult to slip alongside the low ammunition given to players. Furthermore, a group of play-testers showed that players “did not need to think too hard” when playing.

The initial gameplay feedback was hence negative and which developer Capcom decided to act upon despite how development had come “to a complete stop” last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic-resulting lockdowns.

Focus was shifted from having regular counters with mobs of aggressive enemies to having fewer encounters with smaller mobs but with the paranoia of expecting enemies at every turn.

The mid-development refocus greatly helped shape the combat of Resident Evil: Village in the end. In fact, producer Tsuyoshi Kanda believes that the game may not have reaped the same success without the quality assurance feedback which was an “essential part of the process.”

Resident Evil: Village is now the fastest-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise. Capcom managed to ship over 3 million copies across all supported platforms within the first week of release, which helped the new game surpass Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in terms of sales for the launch period.

Resident Evil: Village is now available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game be receiving some form of post-release expansion which may or may not be story-based.