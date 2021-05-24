Elite Dangerous Odyssey Orange Sidewinder, Cobra Errors, Launcher Issues and Fixes

Our Elite Dangerous Odyssey Errors and Fixes guide will get you up to speed with the most common errors that players encounter in ED Odyssey, along with their solutions.

Elite Dangerous Odyssey Errors and Fixes

The brand-new Odyssey expansion of Elite Dangerous expansion is plagued with plenty of bugs and problems.

Its issues are mainly fixated on poor performance on all sorts of hardware. Even players with top-of-the-line hardware spec are complaining about features VR rendering in surface craft and spaceflight.

Multiplayer features are also reported to be problematic as well.

Below, we’ve curated a detailed list of the errors that you’re likely to face in ED: Odyssey, along with their fixes.

So, let’s begin!

Orange Sidewinder Error

Referred to as a “generic error” by Frontier, this error appears when there’s a problem with your connection to Elite servers, and your CMDR can’t be loaded.

Fix

Restart your router as well as your PC/console. Then, wait for 5 minutes and try logging in again. If the error persists, Frontier will most likely move your CMDR into another system, and you can log a support ticket.

Mauve Adder Error

This error appears when you’re having connection problems with the matchmaking server.

Fix

While in-game with the other players, port forwarding will help. In other cases, log into your router and disable the content filters.

Scarlet Krait / Magenta Krait Error

Both of these errors point to a wobbling connection with the transaction server.

Fix

Adjust your MTU.

Black Adder / Yellow Adder

Both of these names indicate an unrecoverable error on the transaction server. It is usually a temporary error concerning your CDMR’s details and entails either the CDMR data itself or the module within.

Fix

Restarting the game and try loading in again. If it doesn’t work, the support team will most probably make some changes with your CMDR data, and you’ll need to log a support ticket.

Purple Python / Blue Cobra / Gold Cobra / Teal Cobra / Taupe Cobra Error

All these errors typically appear when you’re requesting missions. They are usually related to either adjudication or in-game mission servers.

Fix

Firstly, make sure that no data-heavy processes are being carried out through your network as your system will be downloading a large chunk of data over a relatively short time.

If the errors persist, disable your router’s content filters, particularly those whose purpose is to filter fragmented traffic.

Silver Fer-De-Lance

This error refers to a multi-crew timeout, meaning that you’ll be having trouble connecting to another player.

Fix

Make sure that all players you are interacting with have their NAT types set in a compatible configuration.

Launcher Problem

This error occurs when you’re unable to start the game’s launcher, or it crashes right after it starts.

Fix

Here are a few things you can do. Try these solutions in sequential order. If one doesn’t work things out for you, move on to the next.

Restart Your Computer

Restart your pc and launch the game (but not as an administrator).

Reinstall the Launcher

Uninstall the launcher and delete any files from the folder where it was installed.

Reboot your PC.

Redownload the launcher from Steam/Epic Games Store/Frontier Store.

Run the launcher. However, don’t run it as an administrator.

Simply install the game. (You can also try choosing a custom location for the game).

Repair/Reinstall Microsoft.NET

Check For 3rd Party Monitoring Problems

In some cases, third-party monitoring may be behind the proper functioning of the Elite Dangerous launcher.

These programs can include third-party hardware monitors, graphics card companion programs, or programs that provide overlays such as EVGA Precision, Raptr, Lucid Virtu MVP, MSI Afterburner, Nvidia GeForce Experience, or AMD Gaming Evolved.

Disable the aforementioned programs before you run the launcher to avoid errors.

Check Windows for Corrupted Files

Damaged windows can also prevent the Elite Dangerous launcher from starting. Run the self-repair tool of Windows called System File Checker (SFC) by running the “sfc /scannow” command in Command Prompt. It should do the trick for you.