Due to the multitude of jobs and classes to choose from, deciding the job that best suits your playstyle can be a daunting task. So, in this Miitopia Jobs and Classes guide, we’ll give details about all the jobs present for your characters to choose from in Miitopia.

Miitopia Jobs and Classes

Miitopia has 14 different kinds of jobs and classes in total and 10 for you to choose from to make your gameplay worth your while.

Default Jobs for the First World

Warrior Skills

Warriors are known for their single-target damage and party defense. However, if you’re looking for magic and speed, then warriors might not be the best choice for you. You’ll find them wearing and armor and carrying a sword.

Jump Slash

It unlocks at level 3 and has a 1.5 attack multiplier. Jump Slash has a 50% activation chance, and it will cost you 5 MP.

Proud Protector,

It unlocks at level 5 and has the same MP cost as that of Jump Slash. It has a 100% activation chance, and it improves your defense against enemy attacks by 20%. It’ll also offer better protection for your allies.

Snap Out of it

It unlocks at level 7, and it makes your allies immune to emotions, Nightmare, and Evil status. It’ll cost you 4 MP and has a 50% activation chance.

Spin Slash

It unlocks at level 12 and offers you a 0.75x attack multiplier. It’ll cost you 7 MP and has a 50% activation chance.

Double Slash

Double Slash becomes available at level 17 and allows you to attack two monsters at a time or do increased damage to a single monster. It’ll cost you 7 MP and offer a 0.85x attack multiplier with a 50% activation chance.

Dark eye slash

Dark Eye Slash is very effective against monsters that have Mii eyes, and it unlocks at level 22. It’ll cost you 12 MP and offer a 2.1x attack multiplier with a 50% activation chance.

Super Snap Out of it

It will resurrect a fallen ally and replenish its HP by 10. However, the chances of doing so are only 50%. The best part about this skill is that it will cost you no MP with a 100% activation chance. You can learn this skill at level 29.

Super Spin Slash

Super Spin Slash is unlocked at level 36 and costs you 18 MP. This spiced-up Spin Splash offers you a 2.1 attack multiplier with 50% chances of activation.

Mage Skills

Mages are known for their magic skills, high single and multi-targeted magic damage. However, their default attack revolves around single targets only. You’ll find them wearing robes and carrying wands.

Fire

It is one of the most basic skills that Mages possess, and it is unlocked at level 2. It’ll cost you 4 MP, has a base power of 8, offers a 0.2x magic multiplier, and has a 100% activation chance.

Lightning

Lightning unlocks at level 4, and it can target a maximum of 3 monsters and a minimum of 2 monsters. It’ll cost you 6 MP and offers a 0.25 magic multiplier. It has a base power of 10 and a 100% activation chance.

Sleep Tight

Sleep Tight replenishes your teammates’ health by half, however they cannot move unless their turn ends or they’re attacked. This skill unlocks at level 6, costs you 6 MP, and has a 50%activation chance.

Explosion

It deals damage to all of the enemies, and it can be learned at level 9. It will cost you 14 MP and has a base power of 15 with a 0.3x magic multiplier. It has an activation chance of 100%.

Enlarge Weapon

Enlarge Weapon turns multi-targeted attacks into single-target attacks with more damage. It unlocks at level 11 and costs you 6 MP. It has a 20% activation chance.

Mega Fire

Mega Fire is the same as Fire spell, only better. It unlocks at level 14, costs 15 MP, has a base power of 40 with a 0.45x magic multiplier, and has an activation chance of 100%.

Mega Lightning

Mega Lightning is more devastating than simple lightning skill, and it unlocks at level 16. It costs 50 MP, has a base power of 20, has a 0.4 magic multiplier, and a 100% activation chance.

Mega Explosion

Mega Explosionunlocks at level 20, and it will cost you 30 MP. It has a base power of 20, 0.5 magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Barrier

It unlocks at level 24, and it improves your defense. It’ll cost you 18 MP and has a 100% activation chance.

Giga Lightning

It is even better than Mega Lightning, and after being available at level 33, it’ll cost you 45 MP. It has 50 base power, 0.75 magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Tower of Flame

Tower of Flame deals more damage to the enemies than Mega Fire, and it unlocks at level 37. It’ll cost you 50 MP, has 80 base power, 0.8 magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Cleric Skills

Clerics have mastered the art of healing and reviving your allies. They like to wear vestments and carry a staff. They have a single-targeted default attack.

Cure

Cure unlocks at level 2 and costs you 3 MP. It has 7 base power, a 0.15x magic multiplier, and a 100% activation chance.

Calm

Calm removes debuff effects for the whole team, and it unlocks at level 4. It’ll cost you 9 MP and has an 80% activation chance.

Resurrection

Resurrection will revive a party member with only a 50% success rate. It unlocks at level 7, costs 12 MP, has 7 base power, 0.18 attack multiplier, and 100 activation chance.

Righteous Anger

Righteous Anger is an offensive skill that might not work 50% of the time. It unlocks at level 10 and costs 19 MP. It has a 20% activation chance.

Mega Cure

Mega Cure unlocks at level 13 and costs 12 MP. It has a 40 base power, 0.2x magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Panacea

Panacea unlocks at level 15, costs 18 MP, has a base power of 7, 0.2x attack multiplier, and 50% activation chance.

Giga Cure

Giga Cure unlocks at level 21, costs 20 MP, has a base power of 80, 0.3x magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Giga Resurrection

It has a 100% chance of reviving an ally and unlocks at level 26. It costs 24 MP, has a base power of 30, 0.3x magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Aura

It is made available at level 31 and costs 33 MP. It has a base power of 30, 0.55x magic multiplier, and a 20% activation chance.

Giga Panacea

It unlocks at level 36, costs 40 MP, has a base power of 30, 0.3x magic multiplier, and 100% activation chance.

Thief Skills

Thieves are known for their area-of-effect damage, enemy disruption, and high speeds. They’ll be seen wearing gear and carrying daggers. They have a multi-targeted default attack.

Booby Trap

Booby Trap improves your defense against physical attacks after being available to learn to at level 3. It’ll cost you 2 MP and has a 15% activation chance.

Pilfer

Pilfer allows you to steal snacks from your enemies, such as HP banana or MP candy, but its success rate is very low. You need to have less than 3 snacks for this skill to do its magic. It unlocks at level 5 and costs you 5 MP, with a 100% activation chance.

Backflip

Backflip improves your chances of dodging a physical attack by 15%. It unlocks at level 9 and has a 15% activation chance.

Whirlwind Blades

This skill allows you to hit the enemy a minimum of 3 times and a maximum of 6 times, depending on if your Mii is using Lend a Hand or not. It unlocks at level 8, costs 8 MP, has a 0.75x attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance.

Sneak Attack

It allows you to deal damage to an enemy in exchange for a turn. It unlocks at level 15, costs 7 MP, has a 2.4x attack multiplier with a 25% activation chance.

Phantom Strike

This skill allows you to hit the enemy a minimum of 6 times and a maximum of 9 times, depending on if Mii is using Lend a Hand or not. It unlocks at level 23, costs 15 MP, has a 0.4x attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance.

Huge Trap

This is a spiced-up Booby Trap skill that affects the entire party. It unlocks at level 28, costs 10 MP with a 115% activation chance.

Rock Rain

This skill allows you to hit the enemy a minimum of 5 times and a maximum of 8 times, depending on if Mii is using Lend a Hand or not. It unlocks at level 33, costs 20 MP, has a 0.6 attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance.

Pop Star Skills

Pop Stars have good party support, area-of-affect damage, and they are seen carrying microphones.

Encore

This skill allows the friends to have an extra turn. It unlocks at level 2, costs 2 MP with a 25% activation chance.

Earworm

This skill distracts the antagonists. However, the success rate for this skill is only 50%. It unlocks at level 3, costs 4 MP, with a 30% activation chance.

Out of Tune

This skill will deal damage to both the allies and the enemies after being unlocked at level 5. It costs 5 MP, has a 1.5x attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance.

Love Song

This improves your friendship with your party members. It unlocks at level 8, costs 4 MP with a 30% activation chance.

Love and Peace

This skill solves disputes between friends, unlocks at level 6, costs 12 MP with a 70% activation chance.

Cheer On

This skill replenishes an ally’s MP, which can be learned at level 11. It costs 4 MP, has a 0.25x attack multiplier with a 50% activation chance.

Smooth Moves

This replenishes the user’s HP. Smooth Moves unlocks at level 16, costs 1 MP, has a 0.4x attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance.

Way out of Tune

This skill unlocks at 21, costs 15 MP, has a 2.5 attack multiplier with a 15% activation chance.

Angelic Voice

Angelic Voice affects KO’d Miis with only a 30% success rate after being unlocked at level 27. It costs 15 MP with a 100% activation chance.

Chef Skills

Chefs know their way around healing and single-targeted attacks. They wear uniforms and like to carry frying pans.

Home Cooking

This replenishes 20 HP. Home Cooking unlocks at level 2, costs 3 MP, has a base power of 20 with a perfect activation chance.

Flambe

This skill paves the way for a single-targeted physical attack. It unlocks at level 4, costs 4 MP, has a 1.5x attack multiplier with a 50% activation chance.

Banana Fritter

Banana Fritter makes Banana HP 2 times more effective after the user learns it at level 6.

Spicy Dish

This turns your ally into a Fire breathing monster and costs you 3 MP. It unlocks at level 8, has a 2.5x attack multiplier with a 10% activation chance.

Feast

Feast replenishes the party’s HP but makes you wait for it, given its preparation time. It unlocks at level 12, costs 18 MP, has a 10 base power, 0.6x magic multiplier with 50% activation chance.

Pro Cooking

Pro cooking replenishes your health by 80 HP, unlocks at level 15, costs 12 MP, has a base power of 80 with 100% activation chance.

Spicy Dinner

This is a more advanced variant of Spicy Dish that unlocks at level 20, costs 10 MP, has 1 attack multiplier with a 10% activation chance.

Maestro Cooking

This replenishes your health by 150 HP, unlocks at level 25, costs 20 MP, has a 150 base power with 100% activation chance.

Monster Dinner

Monster Dinner turns your enemies into a steaming hot pot of food. However, it works only 50% of the times. It unlocks at level 30, costs 24 MP with a 10% activation chance.

Jobs Unlocked after Clearing Greenhorne

Cat Skills

Cats cause high damage and offer a little MP recovery. Claws are their Weapon of choice, and they’re seen around wearing catsuits.

Sharpen Claws

This skill makes the next attack 2.2x more devastating. It unlocks at level 2, costs 4 MP with a 20% activation chance.

Playful Antics

It unlocks at level 4, costs nothing, has a 0.4 magic multiplier, and base power of 10 with a 20% activation chance.

Cat’s Paw

Cat’s Paw is unlocked at level 6, costs 8 MP, has a 1.4 attack multiplier with a 60% activation chance.

Double Scratch

Allows you to deal damage to two monsters or deal more damage to a single monster. It unlocks at level 10, costs 12 MP, has a 0.85 attack multiplier with a 60% activation chance.

Grooming

It removes status effects after being unlocked at level 16 for a cost of 10 MP and an activation chance of 20%.

Steal Grub

This allows you to steal the food from your foes. Steal Grub unlocks at level 21, costs 6 MP with a 30% activation chance.

Lick Wounds

Unlocks at level 25 to replenish your HP, costs 10 MP, has an attack multiplier of 0.7 with a 30% activation chance.

Feline Frenzy

Unlocks at level 32, costs 20 MP, has a 1.7 attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance.

Imp Skills

Imps are known for their magic damage and tampering with enemies. They carry spears and wear costumes.

Naughty Pitchfork

It unlocks at level 2, costs 4 MP, has a base power of 8, 0.3 magic multiplier with 60% activation chance.

Butt Jab

This skill allows your friends to have 1.3 times more powerful attack. It unlocks at level 3, costs 3 MP with a 30% activation chance.

Sweet Whispers

It allows you to deal 1.5 times more damage to the enemies by distracting them. It unlocks at level 6, costs 7 MP with a 50% activation chance.

Brain Drain

Brain Drain transforms the enemy’s mental energy into MP after unlocking at level 10 without any cost. It has a base power of 8, 0.1 attack multiplier with a 50% activation chance.

Energy Drain

Energy Drain transforms the enemy’s life energy into HP after unlocking at level 11, costs 12 MP. It has a base power of 20, 0.15 attack multiplier with a 30% activation chance

Charm

Charm uses ally’s MP to make teammate’s excited and default attack to cause more damage. It unlocks at level 15 and costs 10 MP. It has a base power of 3, 0.1 attack multiplier with 70% activation chance.

Punishing Pitchfork

Punishing pitchfork skews the enemy, including two more with a pitchfork after unlocking at level 18. It costs 12 MP, has a base power of 25, 0.4 attack multiplier with 60% activation chance.

Demonic whisper

Demonic whisper defeats every enemy except bosses instantly. The enemies vanish completely, with the success rate being 20%. It is unlocked at level 23, costs 20 MP, with a 20% activation chance.

Wicked pitchfork

Punishing pitchfork skews random enemies 6 times. Pitchfork after unlocking at level 31 costs 35 MP. It has a base power of 20, 0.12 attack multiplier with a 60% activation chance.

Scientist Skills

Scientists are known for their area-of-effect-attack and supporting allies. They carry flasks and wear Lab gear.

Glitch

It unlocks at level 2 and has a magic multiplier of 0.4. Glitch has a 60% activation chance. It’s magic that causes error in the enemy’s data. It will cost you 5 MP.

Ignite

It unlocks at level 5 and will cost you 6 MP. Wide attack through friend’s Weapon using chemical. Ignite has an activation chance of 50%. It causes 1.6x more damage to the targeted enemy.

Unstable Formula

It unlocks at level 7. It has a 60% activation chance with a base power of 20. The unstable formula has a magic multiplier of 0.2, a deadly mixture that deals great damage to all of the enemies. It will cost you 15 MP.

Safety Mask

It unlocks at level 11 and will cost you 8 MP. It Covers a teammate’s face with a mask for protection. It has a 50% activation chance.

Cure.exe

It unlocks at level 14. It can restore a friend’s HP and MP with scientific wizardry. It has a base power of 10 and a magic multiplier of 0.2. Users can use it to restore MP and HP. It has an activation cost of 50% and will cost you 10.

Absorb

It unlocks at level 17. It has a 20% activation chance. Restore the friend’s HP by giving the enemy the same amount of damage they did. It will cost you 10 MP.

Volatile Formula

It unlocks at level 24 and will cost you 28. It has a base power of 70 and a magic multiplier of 0.4. It is a deadly compound in air that hits all enemies. It has an activation chance of 60%.

Black Hole

It unlocks at level 30 and will cost you 40 MP. A mini black hole that gives great damage to all the enemies. It has a base power of 120 and a magic multiplier of 0.5. Black Hole has an activation chance of 60%.

Jobs Unlocked after Clearing Neksdor in Miitopia

Tank Skills

Tanks are the jobs that focus on high physical damage and high defenses. They carry shells and wear tanks.

Human Cannonball

It unlocks at level 2 and has an attack multiplier of 2.4. Human Cannonball has a 20% activation chance. It can hit the enemy by using a friend’s ammo but not very fun for friends. It will raise resentment with the user. It will cost you 10 MP.

Wild Shot

It unlocks at level 5 and has an attack multiplier of 0.6. Wild Shot has a 25% activation chance. Wild Shot hits 4 targets out of 7 randomly, and the shot may sometimes hit the friends. It will cost you 6 MP.

Defense

It unlocks at level 7. Defense has a 10% activation chance. The Mii can take half of the total damage during the enemy’s turn. It will cost you 12 MP.

Laser

It unlocks at level 10 and has an attack multiplier of 1. Laser has a 25% activation chance. It is a high-powered laser that kills all its enemies in its path. It will cost you 15 MP.

Repair

It unlocks at level 15 and has an attack multiplier of 12. Repair has a 50% activation chance. It Replenishes half the damage in the first turn and restores some HP in the second turn. It will cost you 12 MP.

Hot Shot

It unlocks at level 21 and has an attack multiplier of 0.7. Hot Shot has a 50% activation chance. A huge fire blast of energy hits three random enemies and adds an extra fireball to Hot Shot. It will cost you 12 MP.

Ultra Laser

It unlocks at level 27 and has an attack multiplier of 1.7. Ultra Laser has a 25% activation chance. It is the same as laser but more powerful and better. It will cost you 20 MP.

Princess Skills

Princess are jobs that focus on afflicting status effects and MP recovery. They carry a fan and wear Gowns.

Regal Dance

It unlocks at level 2. Regal chance has a 40% activation chance. This does not work on bosses. It has a 70% chance to distract the enemy for one round or more by teaching enemies splendid dance. It will cost you 4 MP.

Royal Wave

It unlocks at level 3. Its base power is 11 and has a magic multiplier of 0.4. It has a 50% activation chance and will cost you 6 MP.

Escort

It unlocks at level 6. Escort has a 20% activation chance if the enemy uses physical or regular attacks. It helps Princess to dodge the upcoming attack and take over the harm’s way by one friend.

High Tea

It unlocks at level 10. Its base power is 5 and has a magic multiplier of 0.1. High Tea has a 50% activation chance. Increases friendship gauge by restoring your and your friend’s MP. It might not work on stubborn Miis. It will not cost you anything.

Blindfold

It unlocks at level 13. It has a 50% activation chance. It blocks the status effect for the user. It will cost you 8 MP.

Double Royal Wave

It unlocks at level 18. Its base power is 10 and has a magic multiplier of 0.5. Double Royal Wave has a 50% activation chance. It can hit two enemies at once or hit a single enemy for double damage. It will cost you 20 MP.

Eau de Cologne

It unlocks at level 20. It has a 50% activation chance. It makes enemies absent-minded by releasing perfume on them. Its success rate is 70%, and enemies take 1.5x more damage. It will cost you 12 MP.

Ultimate Royal Wave

It unlocks at level 30. Its base power is 50 and has a magic multiplier of 0.8. It has a 50% activation chance. It’s a blast that kills all enemies at once. It will cost you 35 MP.

Flower Skills

It unlocks after clearing Neksdor. It focuses on healing allies and moderate magic damage.

Gentle Fragrance

It unlocks at level 3. Its base power is 15 and has a magic multiplier of 0.18. It has a 40% activation chance. With the help of a floral aroma, it restores friend’s HP. It will cost you 5 MP.

Life Dew

It unlocks at level 4. Its base power is 7 and has a magic multiplier of 0.18. It has a 100% activation chance. It wakes up the fallen friend and has a 50% success rate. It will cost you 8 MP.

Bluster

It unlocks at level 6. Its base power is 15 and has a magic multiplier of 0.55. It has a 50% activation chance. Kills an enemy with strong wind. It will cost you 6 MP.

Sweet Fragrance

It unlocks at level 8. Its base power is 30 and has a magic multiplier of 0.4. It has a 40% activation chance. Restores friend’s HP using the life force of flowers. It will cost you 6 MP.

Restoring Whistle

It unlocks at level 9. It has 50% activation chance. It targets all the allies with the whistle call and brings them back to their senses. It will cost you 12 MP.

Flower Bed

It unlocks at level 15. Its base power is 15 and has a magic multiplier of 0.2. It has a 40% activation chance. Restores everyone’s HP with the help of natural energy. It will cost you 15 MP.

Flower Power

It unlocks at level 20. It has a 40% activation chance. The skill Increases the friend’s damage but prevents them from selecting what move to use. It will cost you 12 MP.

Mega Flower Bed

It unlocks at level 25. Its base power is 50 and has a magic multiplier of 0.3. It has a 40% activation chance. Restores HP for all friends. It will cost you 23 MP.

Hurricane

It unlocks at level 32. Its base power is 60 and has a magic multiplier of 0.8. It has a 40% activation chance. It blasts all the enemies but affects only the near ones. It will cost you 32 MP.

Jobs Unlocked with Charms

Vampire Skills

They are a very powerful class that has different elemental attacks and can steal HP. They carry Bats and wear Suits.

Curse

It unlocks at level 7. Enemies will suffer when they try to hurt you. It has 100% activation chances. It will you nothing.

Revive

It unlocks at level 10. By using revive, you can get back after falling. It has a 50% activation chance. It will cost you 1 MP.

Poison Mist

It unlocks at level 13. Its Attack Multiplier is 0.9 and has a 30% activation chance. It is a poisonous Cloud that damages all the enemies. It will cost you 10 MP.

Bite

It unlocks at level 17. Its Attack Multiplier is 0.5 and has a 30% activation chance. Bite the enemies and absorb HP from them. It will cost you 1 MP.

Chill Mist

It unlocks at level 21. Its Attack Multiplier is 1.5 and has a 30% activation chance. With a cold breath, freeze all the enemies. It will cost you 20 MP.

Enthrall

It unlocks at level 25. It has a 30% activation chance. It offers affected Miis vampiric powers so that they can revive randomly. The effect will disappear after the afflicted revives once. It will cost you 15 MP.

Bat Tornado

It unlocks at level 29. Its Magic Multiplier is 2.2 and has a 50% activation chance. It has 30 base power. Physical attack on enemy with the help of bats that swarm around and hurt an enemy. It will cost you 20 MP.

Scorching Breath

It unlocks at level 33. Its Attack/Magic Multiplier is 2.2(A) and has a 30% activation chance. Damage all the enemies with a blast of breath. It will cost you 35 MP.

Elf Skills

It’s a secret job. They carry Bow and wear Raiments.

Dancing Arrow

It unlocks at level 9. Its Attack Multiplier is 1.3 and has a 20% activation chance. With the help of an arrow, the enemy can cause chronic dance fever. It will cost you 8 MP.

Healing Melody

It unlocks at level 12. Its Magic Multiplier is 0.4 and has a 20% activation chance. Its base power is 3. It will heal the Wounds using gentle melody. It will cost you 23 MP.

Enchanted Arrows

It unlocks at level 17. Its Magic Multiplier is 1.3 and has a 20% activation chance. Its base power is 12. It hits 3 monsters at once with an arrow of light, but the main target suffers the most. It will cost you 18 MP.

Forest aegis

It unlocks at level 22. It has 20% activation chances. It can be used as a defense to save a friend from any kind of damage. It will cost you 3 MP.

Counter Arrow

It unlocks at level 26. Its Attack Multiplier is 0.3 and has a 10% activation chance. Protects friends by shooting an arrow on the enemy. It will cost you 2 MP.

Forest’s Blessing

It unlocks at level 31. Its Magic Multiplier is 0.2 and has a 20% activation chance. Its base power is 10. Thunder sound through the forest to restore MP to a friend. It will cost you 15 MP.

Hail of Arrows

It unlocks at level 34. Its Magic Multiplier is 1.15(M) and has sa 20% activation chance. Its base power is 100. It hits all the enemies with the help of rain arrows of light. It will cost you 32 MP.