In this Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia guide, we will teach you how to download and share your custom-made Mii characters with others using the Access Key codes, along with a showcase of the best community-made Mii characters.

Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia

The remastered version of the Miitopia game for Nintendo 3DS is out now that allows you to make custom Mii characters for yourself or share them with others on the Nintendo Switch Online.

How To Use Miitopia Access Key Codes

Make sure that you have the Nintendo Switch Online subscription otherwise you will not be able to use this feature.

A wide variety of Access Key codes have been posted on Reddit and Twitter that allow you to play as your favorite character in Miitopia. But in order to use them, you first need to download them into your game.

When you start the game, you will be greeted with the Creation menu where you can make your own Mii from scratch or receive it from your friends or the internet.

Follow the steps below to learn how to download the custom Mii characters:

Choose Recieve when prompted to create a new Mii character.

when prompted to create a new Mii character. On the next page, click on Access Key to input the code and download the Mii character that you found from the Internet.

You can also share your own custom-made Mii by sharing your Access Keycode. Go to the Mii menu that is found on your main menu screen and copy the Access Key.

Best Mii Designs

You can choose from a variety of Mii characters that we think are the best ones as of yet:

Ash

Access Key: 2PNHJ0H

Credit: nothumaneough_

Sonic

Access Key: 7W0XJ2H

Credit: mitsamemario

Spongebob

Access Key: 2PNHJ0H

Credit: nothumaneough_

Mario

Access Key: 7W0XJ2H

Credit: mitsamemario

Luigi

Access Key: 7W0XJ2H

Credit: mitsamemario

Skipper

Access Key: 2PNHJ0H

Credit: nothumaneough_

Among Us Characters

Access Key: 7W0XJ2H

Credit: mitsamemario

Sans

Access key: 7C7XVVJ

Credit: @XNo0neIsHereX

Big Chungus

Access Key: 83P4D70

Credit: @Red_Bakeneko

Garfield

Access Key: 88KKXN2

Credits: @stardraw123

You can search for more Mii characters on Reddit or Twitter and download them using the given Access Key codes.