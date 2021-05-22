In this Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia guide, we will teach you how to download and share your custom-made Mii characters with others using the Access Key codes, along with a showcase of the best community-made Mii characters.
Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia
The remastered version of the Miitopia game for Nintendo 3DS is out now that allows you to make custom Mii characters for yourself or share them with others on the Nintendo Switch Online.
How To Use Miitopia Access Key Codes
Make sure that you have the Nintendo Switch Online subscription otherwise you will not be able to use this feature.
A wide variety of Access Key codes have been posted on Reddit and Twitter that allow you to play as your favorite character in Miitopia. But in order to use them, you first need to download them into your game.
When you start the game, you will be greeted with the Creation menu where you can make your own Mii from scratch or receive it from your friends or the internet.
Follow the steps below to learn how to download the custom Mii characters:
- Choose Recieve when prompted to create a new Mii character.
- On the next page, click on Access Key to input the code and download the Mii character that you found from the Internet.
You can also share your own custom-made Mii by sharing your Access Keycode. Go to the Mii menu that is found on your main menu screen and copy the Access Key.
Best Mii Designs
You can choose from a variety of Mii characters that we think are the best ones as of yet:
Ash
Access Key: 2PNHJ0H
Credit: nothumaneough_
Sonic
Access Key: 7W0XJ2H
Credit: mitsamemario
Spongebob
Access Key: 2PNHJ0H
Credit: nothumaneough_
Mario
Access Key: 7W0XJ2H
Credit: mitsamemario
Luigi
Access Key: 7W0XJ2H
Credit: mitsamemario
Skipper
Access Key: 2PNHJ0H
Credit: nothumaneough_
Among Us Characters
Access Key: 7W0XJ2H
Credit: mitsamemario
Sans
Access key: 7C7XVVJ
Credit: @XNo0neIsHereX
Big Chungus
Access Key: 83P4D70
Credit: @Red_Bakeneko
Garfield
Access Key: 88KKXN2
Credits: @stardraw123
You can search for more Mii characters on Reddit or Twitter and download them using the given Access Key codes.