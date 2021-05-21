THQ Nordic Responds To Angry PS5 Owners Over Biomutant’s Missing 4K Support

Biomutant will be releasing on PlayStation 5 without native support for 4K resolution which has naturally put the PlayStation community in a foul mood.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher THQ Nordic reminded everyone that developer Experiment 101 is technically not triple-a and despite consisting less than two dozen staffers has still worked hard on Biomutant for several years.

THQ Nordic understands why many PS5 owners out there will not be happy about the game’s supported resolution but requests them to not question the “skill or dedication” of Experiment 101.

We are not AAA and the studio behind Biomutant consists of only 20 people. They have been working very hard on this game for the last years – you don't have to like the final product but please don't question their skill or dedication to the game. — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 20, 2021

Biomutant received new gameplay footage earlier today which revealed that “due to stability and performance related reasons,” Experiment 101 decided to deactivate native 4K support on the release version of PS5. The game will be running in 60 frames per second at 1080p instead, which might possibly be addressed down the road; just not on day one.

On the other side of the fence, Biomutant will be running dynamically at 4K and 1440p on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in 60 frames per second.

Hence, the long-awaited post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable will be running on current-generation consoles through backwards compatibility. The game was already delayed numerous times over the years which had everyone presuming that the developer will be making full use of the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware. That however does not seem to be the case anymore, at least not entirely.

Biomutant will essentially be a PS4 game running on PS5 through backwards compatibility without any next-generation enhancements. THQ Nordic has promised to share “more information” in this regard in the weeks to come. For now though, PS5 owners will have to make do with 1080p on day one.

Biomutant releases on May 25, 2021.