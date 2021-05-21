Sony Trademarks Slogans For PS5 Headset And Media Remote

Sony Interactive Entertainment has trademarked slogans for two of the new PlayStation 5 accessories: the Pulse 3D wireless headset and the media remote.

Sony has actually been using “how games were made to sound” and “entertainment at the push of a button” to market both of the said accessories since launch last holiday season. The PlayStation maker has now either put in a request to make the slogans official or renew trademark rights.

The new Pulse 3D wireless headset for PS5 features an array of easy-access controls, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and refined earpads and headband-strap for added comfort. Most importantly though, the wireless headset has been specially designed by Sony to make full use of its new proprietary Tempest 3D AudioTech engine to simulate audio coming from different directions and sources and a next-generation 3D audio experience.

The new media remote for PS5 on the other hand pretty much does the same job as prior media remotes. Sony has included dedicated buttons for various entertainment applications such as Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube; all of which can be launched even when the PS5 console is powered off. As such, users can also use the media remote to power on their PS5 console directly.

The new Pulse 3D wireless headset and media remote retail at $100 and $30 respectively. They can be purchased directly from the PlayStation store for those interested in a limited time offer of free shipping which ends next month.

Compared to the PS5 console, its accessories (including the new DualSense controller) are not facing any supply shortages. It turns out that users awaiting a chance to find an available PS5 console are still likely to purchase some of the new PS5 accessories to keep up.