New PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Game Rumored For E3 2021

It appears that developer-and-publisher Square Enix has been working on another Final Fantasy game exclusively for PlayStation 5.

According to well-known insider Navtra (via ResetEra) from earlier today, Square Enix will be making “at least one major Final Fantasy announcement in addition to updates on the currently announced stuff” during the upcoming all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next month.

Square Enix is said to be sitting on at least two major announcements for E3 2021: a new Final Fantasy game exclusively for PS5 and an unknown cross-generation Eidos project. Navtra noted that she is unaware of the development status and release windows of both games and as such, Square Enix could choose one of the two announcements for E3 2021.

While rumors should be treated with a grain of salt, the source here has had a fairly excellent track record when it comes to Square Enix and PlayStation. Navtra particularly confirmed the exclusive nature of Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 months before the official announcement arrived. She most recently also leaked Life is Strange 3 before Square Enix made it official.

The Final Fantasy 7 remake remains as the latest installment in the iconic role-playing franchise and is currently available exclusively on current- and previous-generation PlayStation consoles. The upcoming Intergrade enhanced release will also be exclusive to PS5 for at least the first six months.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been reported to have penned even more timed exclusive deals with Square Enix for PS5. There hence stands a great likelihood that the developer has another Final Fantasy offering to grace the PS4 successor in the near future.

E3 2021 takes place from June 12 to June 15 as a four-day-long livestream which will be available to watch online for free.