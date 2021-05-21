God Of War Ragnarok Might Feature A Playable Atreus

The untitled God of War sequel, being dubbed God of War Ragnarok for the time being, might give Atreus his own exclusive playthrough.

During a new episode of the God of War Podcast earlier today, concept artist Samuel Matthews revealed that developer Sony Santa Monica Studio took inspiration from The Last of Us for the 2018 God of War game.

The developer has hence been searching for further inspiration for God of War Ragnarok and as such, the way developer Naughty Dog switched storytelling perspectives between Abby and Ellie for The Last of Us Part 2 is something Sony Santa Monica Studio has taken a special liking to.

While Matthews never categorically claimed two different storytelling perspectives to grace the upcoming God of War sequel, fans have started musing the possibility of being able to play as both Kratos and Atreus.

It goes without saying that Atreus will have a larger role to play in God of War Ragnarok compared to the first game, owing to the major reveal at the end which even now should be hidden behind spoilers for those yet to play. Hence, in such capacity, being able to play two different storylines of Kratos and Atreus will surely give a more personal attachment to the characters, or at least some fans believe so.

God of War Ragnarok remains without any details. The sequel has only received a short teaser which featured neither gameplay nor cinematics. Expecting a release anytime soon would be foolish. The second half of 2021 has already been pegged by Sony Interactive Entertainment for Horizon Forbidden West unless there are unforeseen delays.

The next chapter of Atreus is hence being safely assumed to arrive somewhere in the middle of the current PlayStation 5 console generation.