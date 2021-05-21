Playable Gears Of War 3 Prototype Lands On PS3

This may come as a surprise but the critically acclaimed Gears of War 3, a major Xbox 360 exclusive, can now be played on PlayStation 3 from start to finish.

Gears of War 3 was never meant to release on PlayStation consoles but back then, developer Epic Games built a working prototype of the game to be used in Unreal Engine 3 for internal testing purposes. That same PS3 build has now been leaked online (via VGC) for anyone to download and play with ease.

However, the said build does come with a catch. Gears of War 3, or at least its prototype, requires a debug version of PS3 to play. As for why the build has been leaked only now, the leaker apparently wanted to celebrate the 10-year-anniversary of the working PS3 prototype.

Existence of the Gears of War 3 project was brought to notice last year when footage appeared online of the game running on a PS3. Epic Games at the time clarified that the game was only meant as an experiment, and never as a legitimate project.

“This footage is a byproduct of Epic’s internal Unreal Engine 3 testing process, which utilized both Gears and Unreal Tournament, and was never part of any actual product work for PlayStation 3,” said Epic Games last year in a statement.

Gears of War 3 was released for Xbox 360 on September 20, 2011. Much like its predecessors, the third mainline installment in the franchise received stellar scores while selling more than 3 million copies during its launch week, more than 1 million copies of which were pre-orders. The game hence outsold the first two installments in terms of sales for the said duration.

Gears of War 3 was also the last installment to grace Xbox 360. The console actually saw all of the first three games. Gears of War 4 then debuted the franchise on Xbox One while the most recent Gears 5 landed on both Xbox One and the new Xbox Series consoles.