Days Gone seems to be experiencing a lot of issues on its launch-day. In this Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS, we’ll show you methods that we found effective to make the overall experience a little smoother.

Days Gone PC Tweaks to Improve FPS

The first and foremost thing that you need to check is that your gaming rig meets the minimum system requirement to run Days Gone.

Days Gone Minimum System Requirements

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500k @3.3GHz / AMD FX 6300 @3.5GHz

Intel Core i5-2500k @3.3GHz / AMD FX 6300 @3.5GHz Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70GB available space

70GB available space Optional: SSD for faster loading times.

If your PC meets the mentioned system requirements, you can easily play Days Gone on Low/Medium settings.

To gain a potential FPS boost, you can try the following Days Gone PC Tweaks:

Update Graphic Card Drivers

When a new mainstream game is released, Nvidia and AMD always tend to put out a driver update that contains a few tweaks for the desired game. Check your Nvidia or AMD application for any updates and install the update.

Set Game Priority to High or Realtime

Run the game and open the Task Manager.

Search for the game and right-click on it. Now click on “Go to Details”.

The application will now be highlighted in the list. Right-click on it again and set the priority to High or Realtime.

Override High DPI scaling and Disable Fullscreen Optimizations

Search the game’s exe file in the folder where it is installed.

Right-click on the executable file and open the Properties tab.

Move to the Compatibility tab and click on Change high DPI settings.

Tick the Override High DPI Scaling Behavior option and from the drop-down menu, click on Application.

Lower Down Graphic Settings In-game

Turn off Motion Blur.

Turn off Chromatic Aberration.

Make sure the Foliage Draw Distance is lowered.

Lower the Fog and Cloud details.

Disable Film Grain

Navigate to the Windows Search bar and type in %localappdata%. Press Enter and follow these steps:

BendGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\

Once inside the folder, look for a file named Engine.ini. Open the file and paste the following data in the file:

[SystemSettings]

r.Tonemapper.GrainQuantization=0

r.Tonemapper.Quality=0

Limit the Frame Rates

You can limit the frame rates to 30 or 60 FPS to improve the performance of the game. You can do this by installing RivaTuner Statistics Server or using the Nvidia Control Panel.

The game itself allows the option to turn VSync on in the Graphics Settings but you can use these programs to be certain.

Using RivaTuner Statistic Servers

Open the program and look for the Framerate Limit type box.

type box. Enter the number of desired framerates and hit the Enter

Using Nvidia Control Panel

Open the Nvidia Control Panel and navigate to the Manage 3D Settings

Head to Program Settings and select the game from the drop-down menu.

and select the game from the drop-down menu. Now look for Max Frame Rate and Vertical Sync from the list of settings below.

and from the list of settings below. Turn these settings On and enter the desired framerates in the Max Frame Rate

Run the Game in Fullscreen Mode

You have the option to choose from three display modes; Fullscreen, Windowed, and Borderless Fullscreen.

It is best to use Fullscreen mode so that the output is focused on the game and no other programs are using the screen output. Running on Windowed or Borderless Fullscreen will affect the performance of your system in the game.