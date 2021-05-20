PS5 Reportedly Outsold Xbox Series 2:1 During Q1 2021

PlayStation 5 consoles have reportedly been out-selling Xbox Series consoles by an impressive margin of more than two-to-one.

According to a new report by research and analytics firm Ampere Analysis earlier today, Sony Interactive Entertainment sold-through 2.83 million units combined (PS5 and its all-digital edition) during the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year. Microsoft in comparison sold-through 1.31 million units combined (Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S) during the same period worldwide.

Sony has hence managed to sell two PS5 consoles for every Xbox Series console sold by Microsoft between January and April 2021 but which gets trumped by the Nintendo Switch family by a significant margin.

Nintendo has reportedly sold-through 5.86 million Nintendo Switch units during the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year which is an increment of nearly 12 percent compared to the same period from 2020.

“Sony will be pleased that its PS4 market share is continuing into the new generation but it is very hard to gauge real demand under the current market conditions,” noted the report.

Both Sony and Microsoft continue to face supply shortages worldwide and as such have been unable to meet a substantially high demand since the last holiday season.

Sony for one has started increasing production but will still be unable to match the high demand of PS5 in global markets for the remainder of 2021. Microsoft on the other hand has similarly increased production but hopes to see more available Xbox Series consoles during the second half of 2021. That being said, the upcoming 2021 holiday season will likely be a repeat of last year and where consoles were selling out within minutes.

Sony has shipped slightly more PS5 units (7.8 million) than PS4 (7.6 million) during the same launch period. PS4 managed 14.8 million shipped units for its second financial year. Sony believes that it will be able to surpass 15 million for the same period.