Deep Silver To Bring TimeSplitters “Back To Life”

The acclaimed TimeSplitters franchise will be officially returning after remaining in stasis for well over a decade in running.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher Deep Silver announced the founding of a new development studio called Free Radical Design which will be “working on plans to bring the TimeSplitters franchise back to life.”

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming – Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

Free Radical Design was behind the original TimeSplitters games before being acquired by Crytek in 2009 and then later being shut down in 2014. Free Radical Design has now hence been reformed by Deep Silver and will be led by original co-founders David Doak and Steve Ellis as well as other industry veterans.

Fans of the first-person time-traveling shooter franchise will however have to wait a while before receiving any further details. Free Radical Design is currently being set up at the time of writing. Deep Silver has made it clear that “development on a new [TimeSplitters] game has not yet started” and updates will be shared when ready.

It goes without saying that there stands a good chance of Deep Silver and Free Radical Design contemplating re-releasing the past games as either remasters or remakes while working on a brand new installment on the side.

TimeSplitters received only three games between 2000 and 2005 before being put on a hiatus. The debut game was an exclusive for PlayStation 2 while the two to follow landed on Xbox as well.

There have been many rumors over the years about a fourth installment that was in development before being cancelled. There were also confirmed plans to digitally release a high-definition remake of TimeSplitters 2 but which were ended with the shut down of Free Radical Design.