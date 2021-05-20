Days Gone PC Unresponsive Controller, Black Screen Errors and Fixes

As is the case with many ports, like Days Gone, all PC issues aren’t resolved right out of the bag. Days Gone suffers from the same errors and thus we have compiled this list of easy fixes for your problems and Errors in this Days Gone PC Errors list including splash screen crashes and black screen bug.

Days Gone PC Errors

Before we start off with anything, you’re going to want to make sure if your system can effectively run Days Gone. If you fall below the Minimum System Requirements, you are going to want to tweak the graphic settings a little bit to make the game playable for yourself.

System Requirements

Check whether your PC meets the following minimum requirements.

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Latest OS and Graphics Update

Make sure you have the latest drivers installed for both windows and especially your Graphics software. Sometimes, outdated drivers can cause issues and result in poor frame-rate and bad visuals.

Steam and GeForce

Disable Steam and GeForce Experience Overlay as they may cause the game to crash, as they use up a lot of resources.

Game Integrity on Steam

Verifying game files, by using the check integrity features/ This ensures to find out ant missing files in your game’s installed files. Should fix crashes if you’re experiencing any.

Days Gone in Windowed Mode

There is a problem of Days Gone always being windowed, to fix this just do the following:

Go to the Steam Library. Right-click Days Gone and select Properties. In the General section, click the Set Launch Options In the text field, copy the following codes -windowed -noborder

Close Background Apps

The fewer the background apps, the more power for your PC to run Days gone. You might find your game pointlessly crashing every now and then. Days Gone isn’t exactly the pinnacle of optimization, so you’re going to want to keep the ten tabs of Chrome you have in the background laying low.

Controller Not working

You might find the controller unresponsive at certain times like riding Deak’s bikes. This is an odd issue and can be fixed by turning off the Xbox Configuration Support in the Steam Settings.

Basically, for controllers not working a quick and easy solution could be to open steam settings-> Controller->general controller settings, now make sure all the boxes are unchecked in the new window you have opened.

Black Screen Bug

Unfortunately, the only solution currently available is to restart the game or reloading a checkpoint from the main menu.

Game Shuts Down in Opening Splash

This would possibly be an issue with the Graphics driver. Follow the steps above to update your video card drivers and the crashing problem should go away.

The Game is Stuttering

Locking the VSync interval to 100 seems to resolve the issue quite a bit. The devs are aware of the issue and may resolve it in upcoming patches in a more permanent fashion.

Mouse problem

You might find the movement of your camera getting extremely slow at times. For some odd reason, your FPS is linked to this issue. To solve this, you’re going to want to lock your FPS to 60 by going into settings. You might not like it if you’re 144 Hz kind of guy, but it’s apparently the only solution to fix this tedious little problem.

TAA antialiasing

If you want a sharper display, disable it by editing the GameUserSetting.ini file, available at the destination:

C:\Users\YourUser\AppData\Local\BendGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor

Find and set this line sg.AntiAliasingQuality_BEND_STUDIO=0

Although this causes some HUD elements to disappear and until a fix comes out, an alternative is that if you have the Nvidia GeForce experience, then you can boost picture sharpness using that.